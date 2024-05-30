Argyle Theatre to Present Robin Gentile's Exclusive Seminar On How To Get Started In Show Business

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Aspiring actors and parents interested in the journey to the spotlight are invited to a special seminar hosted by industry veteran Robin Gentile. Titled "How to Get Started in Show Business," this event promises to provide invaluable insights and guidance for those looking to embark on their acting careers.

Scheduled for June 9th, 2024, from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM at The Argyle Theater in Babylon, Long Island, this seminar will offer a unique opportunity to learn from a seasoned professional with firsthand experience in the entertainment industry.

Robin Gentile's background in acting dates back to her principal role on CBS's renowned soap opera "The Guiding Light." Growing up in an environment immersed in showbiz, with her parents working for the legendary "Motown Records" alongside icons like Marvin Gaye, Diana Ross, and Frank Sinatra, Robin brings a wealth of knowledge and insider tips to share.

Graduating from the acclaimed "LaGuardia High School of The Performing Arts," Robin Gentile is passionate about empowering aspiring actors to navigate the complex world of show business with confidence and determination.

Don't miss this exclusive opportunity to gain a clear roadmap for your acting journey. Sign up now to secure your spot and take the first step towards realizing your Hollywood dreams!

For registration and more information, please visit https://www.argyletheatre.com/showbizseminar or contact Robin at (917) 553-0635

Comments Gentileland on 5/30/2024



Comments