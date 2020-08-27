American Chamber Ensemble Announces September Gala Online Music Party

The Gala Online Music Party will take place on Sunday, September 13 at 3:00 PM.

The critically-acclaimed American Chamber Ensemble, celebrating its 55th Anniversary, will present its Gala Online Music Party on Sunday, September 13 at 3:00 PM - at its YouTube Live channel - https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCQJId7or29gsqLsiOZASpnA.

Guest soprano Karen Lehman DiMartino will join pianist and ACE Director Marilyn Lehman, along with violinists Deborah Wong, and Eriko Sato, violist Lois Martin, cellist Chris Finckel, and clarinetist Mindy Dragovich in a program of informal virtual music-making that previews the upcoming season. Other guest performers will include pianists David Oei and Adrienne Borbely.

Admission to the online event is by contribution as an Angel, Benefactor, Sponsor or Friend. For category information, benefits and fundraiser reservations, please visit americanchamberensemble.com/support or call 631-242-5684 or 516-586-3433.

Directed by Marilyn Lehman, assisted by Mindy Dragovich, ACE was founded in 1965 by pianist Blanche Abram and clarinetist Naomi Drucker. In residence at Hofstra University, the ensemble explores the great chamber music literature for piano, strings, woodwinds and voice and presents performances featuring world-class artists. ACE consists of the finest freelance musicians in the New York area and has been cited by critics for their superb presentations of chamber masterworks. Their latest CDs on Elysium are American Clarinet Treasures, featuring core members of ACE performing works by George Kleinsinger, Virgil Thomson, Daniel Gregory Mason, Elliott Carter, Douglas Moore and Gary Schocker, with guest artist Stanley Drucker and The American Chamber Ensemble Plays Peter Schickele, which features five of this modern master's most important chamber works.

For the latest American Chamber Ensemble concert listings, updates and information, log on to http://americanchamberensemble.com/. Follow ACE on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/pages/American-Chamber-Ensemble/150032171984.

