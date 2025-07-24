 tracking pixel
News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

Ali Stroker to Bring her Cabaret NEIGHBORS to Arc Stages

The performance will be held at Arc Stages on Saturday, August 16th at 7 pm.

By: Jul. 24, 2025
Ali Stroker to Bring her Cabaret NEIGHBORS to Arc Stages Image
Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article

Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.




Existing user? Just click login.

Pleasantville theater company Arc Stages will present Neighbors, an evening of songs and stories from Tony Award winner Ali Stroker - your neighbor!

The performance will be held at Arc Stages on Saturday, August 16th at 7 pm. Neighbors is directed by David Perlow, and music directed by Patrick Thompson.

Ali Stroker is a Tony Award-winning actress for her role as Ado Annie in the 2019 revival of Rodgers and Hammerstein's Oklahoma! She made history as the first actor in a wheelchair to appear on Broadway in Deaf West’s acclaimed 2015 revival of Spring Awakening. She can be seen as a series regular on Netflix’s “Echoes,” as well as on Hulu’s, “Only Murders in the Building."
 




Don't Miss a Long Island News Story
Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...

Videos