Ali Stroker to Bring her Cabaret NEIGHBORS to Arc Stages

Pleasantville theater company Arc Stages will present Neighbors, an evening of songs and stories from Tony Award winner Ali Stroker - your neighbor!

The performance will be held at Arc Stages on Saturday, August 16th at 7 pm. Neighbors is directed by David Perlow, and music directed by Patrick Thompson.

Ali Stroker is a Tony Award-winning actress for her role as Ado Annie in the 2019 revival of Rodgers and Hammerstein's Oklahoma! She made history as the first actor in a wheelchair to appear on Broadway in Deaf West’s acclaimed 2015 revival of Spring Awakening. She can be seen as a series regular on Netflix’s “Echoes,” as well as on Hulu’s, “Only Murders in the Building."

