Al Jardine Ft. Carnie & Wendy Wilson Plus Matt Jardine Come To The Patchogue Theatre Next Month

Co-founding member of the Beach Boys Al Jardine brings the Family & Friends Tour to Patchogue Theatre for the Performing Arts (PTPA) featuring Carnie and Wendy Wilson of Wilson Phillips plus Matt Jardine on Friday, March 4 at 8:00PM.

Tickets range between $55.00 - $75.00 plus fees and can be purchased online anytime at PatchogueTheatre.org or at the Box Office, (631) 207-1313, 71 East Main Street in Patchogue.

Patchogue Theatre currently requires patrons to show either proof of a negative COVID-19 test OR proof of full vaccination status to attend events. View our COVID-19 Policy for details.

Jardine will be joined on stage by Carnie and Wendy Wilson of Wilson Phillips. The ladies are the daughters of Brian Wilson, who co-founded The Beach Boys with Al Jardine and wrote many of the group's iconic hits. "Family & Friends" will also feature Al's son, Matt Jardine, who has toured for many years with both The Beach Boys and Brian Wilson.

Matt Jardine has received rave reviews from both fans and critics for his stunning lead vocals on songs like "God Only Knows", "Don't Worry Baby", and "Surf's Up". The eight-member band for the tour will be led by Rob Bonfiglio, who is Wilson Phillips' musical director and performs regularly in Brian Wilson's band.

Audiences will enjoy legendary hits of The Beach Boys, including "Help Me", "Rhonda", "California Girls", "I Get Around", "God Only Knows", and "Good Vibrations" to name a few. The show will also feature the Wilson Phillips catalogue, including "Hold On", "The Dream is Still Alive", "You're In Love", "Impulsive", and "Release Me".

