ANNA BERGMAN: THE SONG IS YOU to be Presented By Hamptons Summer Songbook By The Sea

Hamptons Summer Songbook by the Sea presents Anna Bergman: The Song Is You, Saturday, June 22, 7:30PM at LTV Studios. With musical director Phil Hall on piano, Anna will serenade you with beloved songs from Broadway musicals and films by Leonard Bernstein, Stephen Sondheim, Jerome Kern, George & Ira Gershwin, Richard Rodgers, Oscar Hammerstein, Alan J. Lerner, Sheldon Harnick, Michel Legrand, Charles Trenet, Franz Lehar, Noel Coward and signature songs for Edith Piaf and Marlene Dietrich. Anna is delighted to launch the 2nd season of LTV Studio's Hamptons Summer Songbook series after performing in their inaugural 2023 season.

Anna Bergman "thrills you with the sheer aural sensation of her voice" (The Wall Street Journal) and is hailed by The Washington Post as "a vocal citizen of the world who has triumphed in everything from Broadway tunes to opera arias and the sultry innuendoes of a cabaret chanteuse." She has performed roles in musicals, operas, plays and has been a soloist for Queen Elizabeth's Birthday/60th Jubilee, in Carnegie Hall's Ira Gershwin Centennial and Vienna, City of Dreams Festival, at the White House, with major international music festivals, symphony orchestras and on television including her own PBS concert A Salon with Anna Bergman.

LTV Studios, cabaret's new home in the Hamptons, launches the 2024 season of their new musical concert series Hamptons Summer Songbook by the Sea, produced by Donna Rubin and LTV's Creative Director Josh Gladstone. In addition to Anna Bergman, this summer's schedule stars Steve Ross and Karen Murphy, Tovah Feldshuh, Sal Viviano, Jeff Harnar, Karen Akers, Mark Nadler and KT Sullivan, and Christine Andreas.

Hamptons Summer Songbook by the Sea presents a roster of the world's best cabaret and Broadway artists in the intimate, funky and unique environs of a reconfigured, industrial television studio - complete with state-of-the art lighting and audio merging with the romantic ambiance of cafe table seating, modular staging and a gorgeous Baby Grand; all combining for an up-front, live encounter with legendary songs and songwriters as interpreted by today's finest performers.

EVENT DETAILS

LTV STUDIOS

75 Industrial Road

Wainscott, NY 11975

Saturday, June 22 at 7:30PM

$50 in advanced, $55 at the door, VIP café seating: $80

https://www.ltveh.org/hamptons-summer-songbook-by-the-sea/the-song-is-you

Tickets to all performances in the concert series: www.ltveh.org

