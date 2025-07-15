 tracking pixel
AN EVENING WITH ZEBRA Comes to the Patchogue Theatre

The event is on Saturday, November 8, 2025 at 8pm.

Patchogue Theatre for the Performing Arts has announced An Evening With Zebra: In Celebration Of 50 Years appearing at Patchogue Theatre on Saturday, November 8, 2025 at 8pm.

Long Island adopted sons Zebra continue their 50th-anniversary tour with a long-anticipated show at Patchogue Theatre. No opener, just Randy Jackson, Felix Hanemann, and Guy Gelso performing two sets of the band's classic songs. 

Tickets are $56 - $96 including fees and can be purchased in person at 71 East Main Street in Patchogue, by phone at 631-207-1313, or online.

Tickets will go on sale to the public on Friday, July 18, 2025 at 10AM.




