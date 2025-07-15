AN EVENING WITH ZEBRA Comes to the Patchogue Theatre

The event is on Saturday, November 8, 2025 at 8pm.
Patchogue Theatre for the Performing Arts has announced An Evening With Zebra: In Celebration Of 50 Years appearing at Patchogue Theatre on Saturday, November 8, 2025 at 8pm.
Long Island adopted sons Zebra continue their 50th-anniversary tour with a long-anticipated show at Patchogue Theatre. No opener, just Randy Jackson, Felix Hanemann, and Guy Gelso performing two sets of the band's classic songs.
Tickets are $56 - $96 including fees and can be purchased in person at 71 East Main Street in Patchogue, by phone at 631-207-1313, or online.
Tickets will go on sale to the public on Friday, July 18, 2025 at 10AM.
