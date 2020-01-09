Winners Announced For 2019 BroadwayWorld Arkansas Awards

Following a record number of nominations and votes, winners have been announced for the 2019 BroadwayWorld ArkansasAwards, brought to you by TodayTix!! The nominees were set, audiences voted, and now we get to recognize local theatres and performers for their outstanding achievement!

Regional productions, touring shows, and more were all included, honoring productions which opened between October 1, 2018 through September 30, 2019.

Best Actor in a Musical (professional)

Michael Klucher - ELF - Murrys Dinner Playhouse

Best Actor in a Musical or Play (non-professional)

Caelon Colbert - A CHORUS LINE - Argenta Community Theatre

Best Actor in a Play (professional)

Braxton O. Johnson - ROMEO AND JULIET - Arkansas Shakespeare Theatre

Best Actress in a Musical (professional)

Karen Q. Clark - MARY POPPINS - Murray's Dinner Playhouse

Best Actress in a Musical or Play (non-professional)

Maria posadas - SEUSSICAL - North Little Rock High School

Best Actress in a Play (professional)

Paige Reynolds - MACBETH - Arkansas Shakespeare Theatre

Best Ensemble (Professional)

MARY POPPINS - Murry's Dinner Playhouse

Best Musical (non-professional)

A CHORUS LINE - Argenta Community Theatre

Best Musical (professional)

MARY POPPINS - Murray's Dinner Playhouse

Best Play (non-professional)

A STREETCAR NAMED DESIRE - Argenta Community Theatre

Best Play (professional)

ROMEO AND JULIET - Arkansas Shakespeare Theatre

Theater of the Year

Argenta Community Theater

