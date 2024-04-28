Video: Watch a Q&A with FAT HAM at TheatreSquared Director Monteze Freeland

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Director Monteze Freeland, co-Artistic Director at City Theatre, discusses the process of directing Fat Ham at TheatreSquared.

The award-winning, critically acclaimed Fat Ham by James Ijames is running at TheatreSquared in co-production with City Theatre Company (Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania) and will run through May 12. Tickets, ranging in price from $43 to $68, can be purchased by calling (479) 777-7477 or by visiting the button below.

Winner of the 2022 Pulitzer Prize for Drama, this deliciously funny send-up of Shakespeare's Hamlet took Broadway by storm in 2023 following a sold-out run at The Public Theater. When the ghost of Juicy's father demands that Juicy avenge his murder, fatal intent doesn't come easy to this sensitive, self-aware, young Black man in search of his own happiness and liberation. From an uproarious Southern family cookout emerges a compelling examination of love and loss, pain and joy, revenge and karaoke.

The production Northwest Arkansas audiences will see was lauded with equally rave reviews during its run at City Theatre Company in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

The show's acting company includes Brandon Foxworth, Maria Becoates-Bey, Khalil Kain, Elexa Hanner, LaTrea Rembert, Linda Haston, and Jordan Williams.

The creative team includes Sasha Schwartz, Scenic and Projections Designer; Alexis Carrie, Costume Designer; John D. Alexander, Lighting Designer; Howard Patterson, Sound Designer; and Taylor K. Meszaros, Stage Manager.

