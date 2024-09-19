TheatreSquared To Present TWENTY50 Beginning This October

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



twenty50, a futuristic political thriller with heart from playwright Tony Meneses (Ashes from a Great Fire, ANPF 2022), will open in TheatreSquared's Spring Theatre on October 2 and run through November 3.

Prosperous rancher Andres Salazar is in a challenging race for Congress in the year 2050. When his own sense of humanity runs up against his stated political platform, the stakes couldn't be higher: is compromising his sense of identity worth the potential benefits? And what's to be done with this mysterious stranger who's suddenly stumbled onto his ranch?

TheatreSquared's production marks the second time this compelling new play will be staged, following its world premiere in 2020. The Denver Post hailed twenty50 as a "provocative, near-future drama that dwells in the thorny space in which the more things change, the more they stir up the same old problems."

Meneses drew inspiration for the play from the political climate of 2016, particularly the often negative rhetoric surrounding immigration in media and politics.

"It feels like it's a very reductive way of looking at human beings," he notes. "And given that my own history is part of that narrative—we came here as Mexican immigrants. People might see that on paper and have an immediate charged reaction. So—as any story does—it gives more complexity, dimension, and humanity to those narratives. That's a big, important tenet of my work—let me tell human stories that are grounded, that give insight into something that, sometimes, people don't really understand…or think they understand."

"I've been a fan of Tony Meneses's work for quite some time," says Director Rebecca Rivas. Rivas is T2's Senior Artistic Associate and Program Director for the Latinx Theatre Project. She last directed Laughs in Spanish in Spring 2024. "The chance to direct one of his plays, particularly one I feel is so deeply relevant right now, is very exciting. It was quite a ride reading twenty50 for the first time, and I hope folks watching it will have a similar experience. I don't think I can talk too much about my thoughts without giving away some of the most surprising moments in the play. What I will say is that the turns this piece takes are thrilling and moving."

In addition to Rivas, the creative team includes Scenic Designer Tanya Orellana, Costume Designer Christopher Vergara, Lighting Designer Nita Mendoza, Sound Designer PA Worthington, Intimacy Coordinator Sacha Comrie, Fight Choreographer David Reed, Dialect Coach Adi Cabral, Properties Lead Sophia deGuzman, and Production Stage Manager Byron F. Abens.

The cast includes Orlando Arriaga (Andres Salazar), Isabel Quintero (Irene Salazar), Alyssa Martinez (Jenny Salazar), Ricardo Pérez Dávila (Sebastian), Gabriella Perez (Lydia Aguilar), Cary Hite (Monty), and Freddy Acevedo (Oscar).

"As a theater company committed to amplifying diverse voices, we are proud to present twenty50, a play that boldly explores the future of Latinx identity," says T2 Executive Director Shannon A. Jones. "Tony Meneses' work speaks to the urgent conversations happening in our society about race, culture, and belonging, and we believe this production will spark important dialogue within our community. We hope audiences leave with a deeper understanding of the challenges many face in navigating identity and legacy, and feel inspired to reflect on their role in shaping a more inclusive future."

"The century's halfway mark, 2050, is in our not too distant future and an election year feels like a good time to examine where we're going and what we'll become in this country," adds Rivas. "That said, this play's themes about what it means to be an American for marginalized communities will remain relevant well beyond the elections in November."

Tickets

Performances of twenty50 are scheduled Tues-Sat at 7:30pm, and Sat and Sun at 2pm at TheatreSquared's Spring Theatre, 477 W. Spring Street in downtown Fayetteville, Arkansas. Tickets range from $29-$49. All fees are included, with no additional charges at checkout.

Subscription packages for TheatreSquared include five-play packages starting at $144 and create your own packages starting at $240. Benefits for season ticket holders include savings of up to 20% on every show, free unlimited exchanges, discounted reserved parking, and same-day discounts on T2 merchandise and in The Commons Bar/Café.

Through T2's Lights Up! For Access program, supported by the Walmart Foundation, SNAP benefit recipients can purchase $1 tickets, while students and patrons under the age of 30 can purchase $15 tickets. Fully subsidized, free tickets are also available for clients of a number of local community service organizations. For more information, visit theatre2.org/lights-up.

Subscription packages and single tickets can be reserved by calling TheatreSquared at (479) 777-7477 or by visiting theatre2.org/subscribe.

Comments