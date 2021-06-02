TheatreSquared Gala For Education And Access Is June 3

TheatreSquared's signature annual celebration supporting education and access to remarkable live theatre will be held on June 3, 2021, at 6:00pm at the Fayetteville Library.

The evening will feature a command cabaret performance by Tony Award Nominee Carmen Cusack (Bright Star by Steve Martin and Edie Brickell), along with a three-course meal and curated wines and libations.

More than 350 guests are expected to attend this first major social event since the pandemic forced the theatre to postpone in-person activities in March 2020. All proceeds support the company's education and access programs serving 30,000 Arkansans each year. The evening's premiere sponsors are Margaret and Dick Rutherford.

Lynn & Joel Carver will receive the 2021 Arts Advocate Award recognizing their longstanding dedication to arts and education in Northwest Arkansas, and Mrs. Carver's exceptional service as T2 Board Chair for 8 years. TheatreSquared will also present Pastor Curtiss P. Smith & Rev. Jacinda Smith with the 2021 Community Impact Award for their remarkable service work at St. James Missionary Baptist Church. Sarah Haman, a theater educator at Lakeside High School in Hot Springs, Arkansas. will receive the 2021 Arts Educator Award.

Evening highlights include the Diamond and Wine Raffle featuring two grand prizes. One lucky winner will receive a $2000 gift certificate to Romance Diamond Co. and a selection of exceptional top-flight wines selected by Atlas The Restaurant. Another winner in the raffle will receive a private dinner for four with Linda Bloodworth-Thomason (creator and writer of Designing Women and Evening Shade) and Harry Thomason (producer of Designing Women, The Man from Hope, The Blue and the Grey). The dinner will be hosted in the home of Judy and Bill Schwab.

The evening will conclude with the education challenge, supporting arts-in-education outreach programs serving 80 schools throughout our region.

Individual tickets to the evening's event are $175; individual prime sponsor tickets are $500. Sponsor tables for up to twelve guests range from $1,500 to $15,000. Limited seats remain- last-minute guests are invited to RSVP by calling (479) 445-6333 or emailing eron@theatre2.org.