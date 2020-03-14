TheatreSquared Announces Postponements In Response To COVID-19 Concerns

TheatreSquared announced today that in the interest of public health concerning the COVID-19 virus, the company will adjust its performance schedule for the remainder of the 2019/20 Season to support containment efforts in Northwest Arkansas.

"As a public trust, we will take any steps necessary to help support the health of our community," said Executive Director Martin Miller. "We are grateful that the flexibility provided by our new two-venue facility allows us to postpone, rather than cancel, our remaining performances for the season."

TheatreSquared will provide all ticketholders with a comparable seat for the same production on rescheduled dates, and give full flexibility for subsequent exchanges to any alternate performance if requested. T2's ticketing concierge team is implementing the schedule changes immediately and will contact ticketholders directly by email and phone during the week of March 16 to confirm new dates.

The current weekend's performances of Ann, including this evening's performance, have been rescheduled. Patrons will be re-accommodated during an encore three-week run of Ann with veteran stage, film, and television actor Libby Villari (Friday Night Lights, Boyhood, Grey's Anatomy) in the Spring Theatre August 19 - September 27, 2020

My Father's War, by Robert Ford, will now open in the Spring Theatre on June 17, 2020. To accommodate this rescheduling, Matilda: The Musical's opening date will also be adjusted by two weeks and will begin its month-long run in the West Theatre on June 3, 2020. Casting has just been completed for the production and will be announced in the coming weeks.

The Arkansas New Play Festival, currently slated for early April 2020, will return to its traditional summer schedule. Performance dates are being confirmed with festival partner The Momentary, including four new plays in staged reading performances. The rescheduling will also allow for the addition of a staged workshop production, in partnership with an off-Broadway company, of a new musical that is slated to make its New York debut in 2021. The full performance schedule and lineup of new works for the Festival will be announced in the coming weeks.

For the present, TheatreSquared's public spaces will remain open and the Commons Bar/Café will continue to operate with reduced hours closing at 8pm each evening. Elevated disinfecting, sanitation and social distancing measures have all been implemented, and takeaway options (including grab & go) are recommended in order to minimize contact while containment efforts continue.

Upcoming March and April education residencies in Arkansas schools; the NexT2 brunch on March 15; and April donor events including the Sustainers Dinner and Playwrights Breakfast are in the process of being rescheduled. Updates and new dates for these events will be posted to the company's website at theatre2.org and communicated directly to patrons.





Related Articles Shows View More Arkansas Stories

More Hot Stories For You