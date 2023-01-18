Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

The Royal Players Present TITANIC The Musical Next Month

Performances run February 9-19.

Jan. 18, 2023  

Titanic sets sail on The Royal Theatre's stage February 9-19 and is co-sponsored by Terry Cole Trucking and MySaline.com. Titanic The Musical is a story and book written by Peter Stone with Music and Lyrics by Maury Yeston. Produced on Broadway by Dodger Theatricals, Richard S. Pechter, and The John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts, Titanic The Musical ran two years with 804 performances, winning five Tony Awards, including Best Musical. Although it premiered in the same year as James Cameron's epic film adaptation of the story Titanic, also about the doomed ship, the musical and film have no connection.

April 10, 1912: the RMS Titanic sets out from London on her maiden voyage, across the Atlantic. Billed as "The Largest Floating Object in The World," the Titanic is already big news. April 15, 1912: Titanic, the "unsinkable" ship, sinks, killing over 1500 men, women, and children. In a stunning chamber musical as massive as the ocean liner that shares its name, Titanic The Musical tells the stories of the people on board the legendary steamer and the men who got them there.

With stage and music direction by Bob Bidewell, choreography by Olivia Stephens, and stage managed by Emma Rose Boone, we take you aboard the Titanic. Our passengers are Chase Albaugh, Kayren Baker, Ben Barham, Greg Blacklaw, Perry Bland, Jamie Boshears, Taylor Bumann, Matthew Burns, Greg Campbell, Abigail Connell, Jason Curtis, Bethany Davis, Michelle Drilling, Drew Ellis, David Garrett, Hayden Griffis, Kaleb Hatton, Olivia Hatton, Mark Kennedy, Kaye Knight, Braden Lisowe, Matthew Maguire, Adam Maisen, Karena Malott, Angelica Ridgeway, Seth Nuss, Gregory Robinson, Ava Tillery, Jim Watkins, Mary Grace Wells, Shea Williamson, Abby Woodward, Rita Woodward, Benjamin Wright, and Jaydon Clark.

The Royal Players invite you to relive the lives and dreams of the doomed passengers this February 9th, 10th, 11th, 16th, 17th, and 18th, at 7pm; February 12th and 19th at 2pm. Ticket Prices: $18: General Admission; $15: Seniors aged 60 and above, members of the military and College students with valid ID; $8: 12th Grade and below.

Tickets are available at TheRoyalPlayers.Ticketleap.com. All Tickets are assigned seating and must be chosen in Ticketleap by instructions.




