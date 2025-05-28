THE SOUND OF MUSIC to be Presented at Royal Players

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Historic Royal Theatre will bring THE SOUND OF MUSIC to the stage in 2025, sponsored by ARVEST Bank and performed by the Royal Players.

Inspired by the book The Trapp Family Singers by Maria Augusta Trapp, The Sound of Music is set in Austria, 1938 and tells the story of the irrepressible Maria as she begins to doubt her vocation, leaving her convent to become governess to the seven children of Captain von Trapp, a widower and retired naval officer. She soon turns the Captain’s orderly life upside down and instills a love of music in his, as well as in each of his children’s hearts. But as the forces of Nazism take hold of Austria, Maria and the entire von Trapp family must make a difficult decision that will change their lives forever.

