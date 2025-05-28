THE SOUND OF MUSIC to be Presented at Royal Players

Performances are Friday June 6, 2025 - Sunday June 22, 2025.
The Historic Royal Theatre will bring THE SOUND OF MUSIC to the stage in 2025, sponsored by ARVEST Bank and performed by the Royal Players.
Inspired by the book The Trapp Family Singers by Maria Augusta Trapp, The Sound of Music is set in Austria, 1938 and tells the story of the irrepressible Maria as she begins to doubt her vocation, leaving her convent to become governess to the seven children of Captain von Trapp, a widower and retired naval officer. She soon turns the Captain’s orderly life upside down and instills a love of music in his, as well as in each of his children’s hearts. But as the forces of Nazism take hold of Austria, Maria and the entire von Trapp family must make a difficult decision that will change their lives forever.
Featuring a treasure trove of cherished songs, including Climb Ev’ry Mountain, The Sound of Music, My Favourite Things, Do-Re-Mi, and Sixteen Going on Seventeen, The Sound of Music won the hearts of audiences worldwide, earning five Tony Awards and five Oscars in the much-loved 1965 film version featuring Julie Andrews and Christopher Plummer. Music by Richard Rodgers, Lyrics by Oscar Hammerstein II, Book by Howard Lindsay and Russel Crouse, Suggested by "The Trapp Family Singers" by Maria Augusta Trapp
