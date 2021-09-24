Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Royal Theatre to Present LOCKED IN: A ROYAL HAUNTED TOUR for Halloween!

pixeltracker

641 people came through the Haunted Tour in 2020.

Sep. 24, 2021  

Royal Theatre to Present LOCKED IN: A ROYAL HAUNTED TOUR for Halloween!

Thrill-seekers will not be disappointed next month when the Royal Theatre hosts the second annual Haunted House Tour at the historic Royal Theatre, 111 South Market Street in Benton.

According to Michelle Griffis, event director, 641 people came through the Haunted Tour in 2020.

"We expect more this year," Griffis said.

Last year patrons were guided on a tour by Charles, the ghost who haunts the theater. Griffis said that Charles will return this year to introduce his new friends.

"It's going to be insane! Expect the crazy to kick in," she added.

Locked In: A Royal Haunted Tour, sponsored by Arvest Bank, will run October 14-16, 21-23, and 28-31 from 7 to 9 p.m.

Tickets are $10 each and can be purchased online at theroyalplayers.ticketleap.com. For more information please call 501-315-LIVE.


Related Articles View More Arkansas Stories

Featured on Stage Door

Shoutouts, Classes & More
Austin Scott Photo
Austin Scott
Dan DeLuca Photo
Dan DeLuca
Adam Jacobs Photo
Adam Jacobs

More Hot Stories For You

  • Auditions Announced For Hamilton Musical Theatre's BEAUTY AND THE BEAST Jr
  • VIDEO: WICKED Comes To SkyCity Theatre Next Month
  • Court Theatre Production WHĀ Prepares to Take Canterbury Schools On An Interactive Cultural Adventure
  • White_mess Returns To Christchurch For Documentary Project and Seeks Local Participants To Investigate Chinese Identity