POSE's Dyllón Burnside and More to Star in ME & THE DEVIL At Arkansas Repertory Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Tickets are on sale now for the first production of The Rep's 2025 SummerStage season, ME AND THE DEVIL. The world-premiere play with music is written and directed by The Rep's new Artistic Director, Little Rock-native, and Broadway director Steve H. Broadnax III.

ME AND THE DEVIL features Dyllón Burnside (star of the Emmy-winning FX series "Pose", and Broadway's Holler if you Hear Me), Shayna Small (The Public, Baltimore Center Stage, Geffen Playhouse), and David Watkins ("Whitney"-Lifetime, lead singer of the multi-platinum group, Ready for the World).

At the crossroads outside a southeast Arkansas juke joint, a blues music icon struck the deal of a lifetime (and beyond). Now he must convince an infernal jury that his legacy deserves redemption.

The creative team for ME AND THE DEVIL includes Dan Robinson (Scenic Designer), Celeste Jennings (Costume Designer), Dena Kimberling (Lighting Designer), Curtis Craig (Sound Designer), Ricardo Richardson (Music Director), Jenea Jordan (Wig & Hair Designer), and Luisa Ann Torres (Production Stage Manager).

Performances run May 27 through June 8, 2025, Tuesdays through Thursdays at 7pm, Fridays at 8pm, Saturdays at 2pm and 8pm, and Sundays at 3pm.

Comments