Open Jar Studios Announces PRO SERIES - Masterclasses For Professional Actors

The series begins on January 30th with the Broadway Casting Director Masterclass Series.

Jan. 03, 2023  

Under the direction of Artistic Director, Jeff Whiting, Open Jar has announced the launch of their PRO SERIES Of Masterclasses For Professional Actors. These courses and masterclasses will provide unique opportunities for professional performers to continue to hone their skills and work one-on-one with Broadway's best professionals: Directors, Composers, Talent Agents, and Casting Directors.

The series begins on January 30th with the Broadway Casting Director Masterclass Series providing an opportunity for actors to sharpen their audition and performance skills by working directly with the people behind the table in this three-class series (each class featuring a different Broadway casting director). In addition to workshopping audition material with the casting directors, students gain insight on what casting offices are looking for in each audition. Instructors include Tara Rubin of Tara Rubin Casting (Back To The Future, Dancin', Six, Aladdin, Bad Cinderella, Sing Street, Phantom), Stephen Kopel of Jim Carnahan Casting (& Juliet, Shucked, Moulin Rouge, 1776), and Telsey Casting (MJ, Some Like It Hot, Beetlejuice, Come From Away, Frozen).

"Open Jar Studios is dedicated to the creation of art and the continued cultivation of the artist," says Open Jar Founder, Jeff Whiting, "and we are so pleased that the very best professionals in the creative industry are willing to share their expertise with the next generation of artists. This PRO SERIES is an important part of why we established Open Jar in the first place."

The Talent Agent Masterclass Series begins on February 8th. In this three-class series, students will work directly with agents responsible for booking talent into Broadway shows and television series. Students will workshop audition songs or monologues and learn what agencies seek and how they submit their clients for consideration. Instructors include Jamie Harris (Clear Talent Group), Jed Abrahams (KMR Talent) and Danny Prather (Hudson).

On February 21st Open Jar debuts their two-class Self-Tape Masterclass Workshop taught by Broadway actor and self-tape expert, Jake Swain. In this two class series, Jake Swain leads students through the steps of how to create your perfect self-tape for Musical Theatre auditions and then provides expert feedback so that students may submit their absolute best work.

On February 28th, Open Jar launches the debut of their Resident Director Masterclass Series with & Juliet's Resident Director Susanna Wolk. Susanna will work with students on their audition material and provide feedback on other materials appropriate for & Juliet, and work on crafting each student's ideal performance for future & Juliet auditions.

The series continues on March 8th with the New York Casting Director Masterclass Series providing the opportunity for actors to sharpen audition material under the direction of the people behind the table. This three-class series will allow students to workshop audition material with casting directors and gain insight on what casting offices are looking for in each audition. Instructors include Paul Hardt Casting - Paul Hardt (Goodspeed Opera House, Bucks County Playhouse, Delaware Theatre Company, TheaterWorks Hartford, Shakespeare Theatre Company, Annie National Tour), Michael Cassara Casting - Michael Cassara (Gulfshore Playhouse, Ogunquit Playhouse, The Old Globe, Asolo Rep, Hangar Theatre, Argyle Theatre, Actors Theatre of Louisville, The Denver Center) and Bob Cline Casting - Bob Cline (Fulton Theatre, Maltz-Jupiter Theatre, Northern Stage, Cincinnati Playhouse in the Park, St. Louis Repertory Theatre, The Long Wharf, Pioneer Theatre Company, The Olney).

On March 13th, Lindsay Rider will lead a masterclass titled Wellness for Creatives, You Are Not Your Work. "The world desperately needs artists and the messages they convey," says Lindsay Rider, CEO/Founder of The Overture Institute. "In order to continue to create, we must also take care of ourselves and each other. In this 60-minute session, we will introduce tools for the artistic community to improve our art and our lives."

