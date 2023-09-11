Nominations Open For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Arkansas Awards

Submit your nominations before October 31st, 2023!

By: Sep. 11, 2023

Nominations are now open for the 2023 BroadwayWorld Arkansas Awards. 

The 2023 Regional Awards honor productions which had their first performance between October 1, 2022 through September 30, 2023. Our editors have set the categories and now YOU get to nominate and vote for your favorites! Nominations are reader-submitted and will be open through October 31.

After the nomination period ends, BroadwayWorld's editors will proof the list for eligibility and errors, then voting will begin in early November and run through December 31. Winners will be announced in January!

This year's awards are bigger than ever, with a record number of cities participating across the US, Canada, the United Kingdom, Europe, and Australia. 

BWW Awards Nominations



Review: SOUTHERN FRIED FUNERAL at Murry's Dinner Playhouse

What did our critic think of SOUTHERN FRIED FUNERAL at Murry's Dinner Playhouse? I always love going to Murry’s Dinner Playhouse, 6323 Col Glenn Rd, in Little Rock. The shows are wonderful, the actors are Broadway worthy, and the food is tasty. On the stage from now through Saturday, Sept. 9, SOUTHERN FRIED FUNERAL, written by Nathan Eppler and J. Dietz Osbourne, will make you laugh, touch your heart, and shed a possible tear or two.  

Review: BRING IT ON THE MUSICAL at Argenta Community Theatre

What did our critic think of BRING IT ON THE MUSICAL at Argenta Community Theatre? We’ve got spirit, yes we do....or is it spelled spirt? With Direction by Justin Pike and Music Direction by Leann Jones, these actors turned cheerleaders at The Argenta Community Theater, 405 Main Street, in North Little Rock, will get you rooting for...well...all of them at BRING IT ON, from now through Saturday, Sept. 9.  

Review: SEUSSICAL JR with CSP Kids at Manila High School

What did our critic think of SEUSSICAL JR at Manila High School? Before their final bow, CSP Kids put on a wonderful production of SEUSSICAL JR., at Manila High School Friday-Sunday, August 11-13.

Review: CIRCLE MIRROR TRANSFORMATION at The Weekend Theater

What did our critic think of CIRCLE MIRROR TRANSFORMATION at The Weekend Theater? I never know what to expect when I go to The Weekend Theater, 1001 W 7th St, in Little Rock. This troupe of performers like to push boundaries, put you in your feelings, and often times make things awkward. For this entertainment offering, Director Dakota Mansfield brought CIRCLE MIRROR TRANSFORMATION, which is an intentional thinker of a play. The whole audience was discussing it at intermission and once the show was over. You have two more weekends, September 1-3 and 8-10, to check it out.  

