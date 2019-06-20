Lynn And Joel Carver Pledge $1 Million To Our Next Stage Campaign

TheatreSquared Executive Director Martin Miller and Artistic Director Robert Ford announced today a $1 million leadership gift from TheatreSquared Board Chair, Lynn Carver and her husband Dr. Joel Carver toward the Our Next Stage capital campaign, supporting Northwest Arkansas's first permanent, dedicated home for professional theatre.

TheatreSquared will recognized the Carvers' commitment to the Our Next Stage Campaign by permanently naming the Carver Box Office. Lynn and Joel have also designated $500,000 as a matching challenge gift in honor of former TheatreSquared Board president and founding board member, Bob Kohler. Once the match is completed, the highly visible public meeting and education space on the new theatre's Circle Level will be named the Robert C. Kohler Community Room.

"This wonderful commitment toward the future of professional theatre in our region is deeply and sincerely appreciated," said Artistic Director Robert Ford. "And Carvers' choice to honor Lynn's predecessor in the role of board president is incredibly meaningful. Bob Kohler's energy and heart have continued to guide us even as his legacy takes visible form in both the company and the permanent home he is so fundamentally responsible for."

"Joel and I are so proud to make this gift to TheatreSquared to support the first dedicated home for Northwest Arkansas's resident professional theatre. And, it's a privilege to issue this challenge in memory of our dear friend, Bob," said Lynn Carver. "As our board gathers in that room, as kids take part in free workshops, as teachers train for in-school residencies, and as community groups take advantage of this open, public space - we will be able to honor Bob's passion and legacy for generations to come."

"We invite community members to join in this matching challenge in celebration of the Carvers' generosity and in honor of a trailblazing force," said T2 Executive Director Martin Miller.

The architecturally significant new theatre at the corner of Spring Street and West Avenue in downtown Fayetteville will open in August of 2019 and is one of the newest, most intimate, and immersive performance spaces in the country. London-based theatre planners Charcoalblue and New York-based Marvel Architects designed the 50,000 square-foot, two building, two-venue site. The new TheatreSquared houses two state-of-the-art theatres, the Walker Rehearsal Room, offices, education and community space, design workshops, eight dedicated guest artist apartments, and an open-all-day café/bar. Outdoor areas on each level - a patio on Spring Street, a second-level terrace on West, and a rooftop deck - reinforce the organization's ethos of transparency to the community.

The site is steps from dozens of restaurants and bars, blocks from the University of Arkansas campus, and across the street from a new 250-space parking garage.

TheatreSquared will host the first performances of Shakespeare in Love in the new theatre in August 2019.

See current construction progress, design images, backstory, and learn how to join the campaign in support are at ournextstage.org.





