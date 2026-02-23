ARTx3 Campus to Host Diverse March Events Including THE LION KING JR.

🎭 NEW! Arkansas Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Arkansas & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

The ARTx3 Campus, which comprises The Arts & Science Center for Southeast Arkansas, The ARTSpace on Main and ART WORKS on Main, will present the following events in March:

Live@5: Cyletha Marcelette — 5-7 p.m. Friday, March 6

Cyletha Marcelette will perform as part of the monthly Live@5 concert series from 5-7 p.m. Friday, March 6, in the Catherine M. Bellamy Theater at The Arts & Science Center for Southeast Arkansas, 701 S. Main St.

Marcelette is a songwriter and musician with a southern and soulful rap sound. She has performed across the United States and is based in Southeast Arkansas. Her self-healing journey is represented in art, with the hope of healing and growing the community as she progresses. Marcelette's body of work includes two mixtapes, two EPs and multiple singles.

Entry is $10 for ARTx3 members and $15 for nonmembers. Complimentary beer, wine and nonalcoholic beverages are included. The event is for ages 21 and older. Live@5 is presented by MK Distributors. Additional support is provided by Simmons Bank.

For more information, contact Bethany Gere, theater and programs coordinator, at bgere@artx3.org or call 870-536-3375. Webpage: artx3.org/all-events/live-5-march-2026.

Movie Screenings: “The Lorax” — 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. Saturday, March 7

The ARTx3 Campus will host screenings of “The Lorax” at 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. Saturday, March 7, in the Adam B. Robinson Jr. Black Box Theater at ART WORKS on Main, 627 S. Main St.

In this 2012 screen adaptation of the classic Dr. Seuss book, a 12-year-old boy searches for the one thing that will enable him to win the affection of the girl of his dreams. To find it, he must discover the story of the Lorax, the grumpy yet charming creature who fights to protect his world. The movie runtime is 86 minutes.

This program is funded via a grant from the Simmons First Foundation. Admission is free; registration is required. Register at artx3.org/all-events/the-lorax-movie or by calling 870-536-3375.

For more information, contact Bethany Gere, theater and programs coordinator, at bgere@artx3.org or call 870-536-3375.

Performances: “The Lion King Jr.” — Thursday, March 12–Sunday, March 15

The ARTx3 Campus will present “The Lion King Jr.” at 7 p.m. Thursday–Friday, March 12–13, 11 a.m. and 7 p.m. Saturday, March 14, and 3 p.m. Sunday, March 15. Performances are in the Catherine M. Bellamy Theater at The Arts & Science Center for Southeast Arkansas, 701 S. Main St.

“The Lion King Jr.” tells the story of the epic adventures of a curious cub named Simba (Joven Hamlet) as he struggles to accept the responsibilities of adulthood and his destiny as king. Along the way, the young lion encounters a colorful cast of characters, including spunky lioness Nala (Lily Jennings), charismatic meerkat Timon (Olivia Thompson), and loveable warthog Pumbaa (Violet Jennings). To claim his rightful place on the throne and save his beloved Pridelands, Simba must find his inner strength and confront his wicked Uncle Scar (Brandt Lunsford). “The Lion King Jr.” features classic songs from the 1994 film, such as “Hakuna Matata” and the Academy Award-winning “Can You Feel the Love Tonight?” as well as additional songs penned for the Broadway production.

Emily Burris directs, with musical direction by Melody Gere, and choreography by Grace McKissic. Tickets are $18 and can be purchased at artx3.org/all-events/lion-king-jr, by calling 870-536-3375, or in person.

For more information, contact Bethany Gere, theater and programs coordinator, at bgere@artx3.org or call 870-536-3375.

Saturday Family FunDay: “The Lion King Jr.” Keychains — 1-3 p.m. Saturday, March 14

The ARTx3 Campus invites all ages to create “The Lion King Jr.”-themed keychains during its next Saturday Family FunDay, from 1-3 p.m. Saturday, March 14, in the Kline Family Foundation Event Gallery at The ARTSpace on Main, 623 S. Main St.

Join Emily Jackson for this hands-on art activity, which is in conjunction with the ARTx3 Campus' musical production. Bring your creativity and take home a fun, personalized keepsake. The event is free, and all materials are included.

The Pine Bluff Area Community Foundation and McFarland Eye Care sponsor the monthly Saturday Family FunDay event.

For more information, contact Bethany Gere, theater and programs coordinator, at bgere@artx3.org or call 870-536-3375. Webpage: artx3.org/all-events/family-funday-march-2026.

Golden Hour: Paint and Sip — 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday, March 20

Enjoy a cozy selection of tea or cocoa while completing a paint-by-number project during Golden Hour: Paint and Sip from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday, March 20. The event is in the Kline Family Foundation Event Gallery in The ARTSpace on Main, 623 S. Main St.

Ages 50 and older are invited to relax and get creative in a warm, welcoming atmosphere. Enjoy a cozy selection of tea or cocoa while completing a paint-by-number project designed to make painting easy and enjoyable for everyone. No artistic experience is required—just come ready to unwind, connect with others, and enjoy a peaceful afternoon of creativity, conversation and fun.

The event is part of ARTx3's Golden Hour programming for ages 50 and older. The event is free, but registration is required. Register by Tuesday, March 17, at artx3.org/all-events/golden-hour-paint-and-sip or call 870-536-3375.

For more information, contact Bethany Gere, theater and programs coordinator, at bgere@artx3.org or call 870-536-3375.

Women's Self-Defense Workshop — 1-2:30 p.m. Saturday, March 21

Learn essential techniques to enhance personal safety from 1-2:30 p.m. Saturday, March 21, in the Catherine M. Bellamy Theater at The Arts & Science Center for Southeast Arkansas (ASC), 701 S. Main St.

Led by Florence “FloEssence” Love, this women's self-defense workshop focuses on building confidence and enhancing personal safety. This class introduces practical self-defense techniques, awareness skills, and boundary-setting strategies in a safe, encouraging space. Open to all experience levels—no previous training necessary. For ages 12 and older.

Cost is $15 for members and $20 nonmembers. Register by Tuesday, March 17, at artx3.org/all-events/womens-self-defense or call 870-536-3375.

For more information, contact Bethany Gere, theater and programs coordinator, at bgere@artx3.org or call 870-536-3375.

Ms. Madkin's Literacy Class — 10:30-11:30 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 7

The ARTx3 Campus will host Ms. Madkin's Literacy Class from 10:30-11:30 a.m. Saturday, March 28, at The Arts & Science Center for Southeast Arkansas, 701 S. Main St.

The class is a joyful, interactive experience that nurtures early reading skills through movement, music and play. Created especially for children ages 3–6, this class invites young learners and their caregivers to explore stories, letters, sounds and language in a fun, welcoming environment.

The program is free, but registration is required. Register by Tuesday, March 24, at artx3.org/all-events/literacy-march-2026 or call 870-536-3375. The program is sponsored by McFarland Eye Care.

For more information, contact Bethany Gere, theater and programs coordinator, at bgere@artx3.org or call 870-536-3375.