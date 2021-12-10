Wynn Las Vegas Hosts The Paramount+ Star-Studded World Premiere Of 1883

This weekend, Wynn Las Vegas will host the star-studded red carpet, global world premiere and press junket of the highly anticipated Yellowstone prequel, 1883. The series - created by Academy Award nominated Taylor Sheridan - stars Tim McGraw, Faith Hill, Academy Award winner Sam Elliott, and Academy Award winner Billy Bob Thornton. The anticipated series, which will stream on Paramount+ starting Dec. 19, is the origin story to the wildly popular Yellowstone.

The event is the first collaboration between Wynn Las Vegas and 101 Studios to re-establish the historic connection between Hollywood and Las Vegas. Wynn Las Vegas has long been synonymous with the glamour and excitement of world-class entertainment and nightlife. This collaboration further solidifies the luxury resort's reputation while launching the brand into the world of Hollywood. Wynn Las Vegas will combine its once-in-a-lifetime entertainment and guest experiences with 101 Studios' slate of television, film, podcasts and sports media to create and produce original, cross media projects.

The premiere screening of the first two episodes will take place at The Encore Theater - a world renowned performance venue that has been newly upgraded to offer the highest quality presentation standards. The Firm Event Design produced the multidimensional resort take-over spanning 40,000 square feet across five venues including an extensive custom red carpet build-out at the Encore Beach Club. Activations also include multiple branded photo moments for fans throughout the resort and an elevated after-party at SW Steakhouse featuring a custom 1883 light show on the resort's iconic Lake of Dreams.

The "Official Yellowstone Podcast," launched earlier this week, is already trending at Apple's Top 10 podcast charts in only 24 hours. The podcast, hosted by series star Jefferson White (Jimmy) is presented by Wynn Las Vegas and recorded at the resort's state-of-the-art studio. The first companion podcast to the Yellowstone series will give listeners exclusive interviews from the cast, crew, and special guests.

Craig Billings, incoming CEO of Wynn Resorts said, "Wynn Las Vegas has always been the center of glamour and of creative extravagance. We are committed to ensuring we continue our legacy of finding that which is 'of the moment' and doing so in a way that is uniquely Wynn. 101 Studios, with its remarkable track record, is a unique partner with which we can showcase original content and events to our guests, and as Vegas has always done, to the world."

"This is a pivotal moment for both 101 Studios and Wynn Las Vegas as nothing like this has ever been done before" said David Glasser, CEO of 101 Studios. "Our goal at 101 Studios is to tell compelling stories that spark conversations, and this partnership accomplishes that exactly. The Wynn Las Vegas is a highly esteemed brand and their endeavor into entertainment will simply be a continuation of this reputation. Through this symbiotic relationship, there are countless publicity, finance, marketing and strategic benefits and advantages and we are thrilled to begin this collaboration."