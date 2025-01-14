Winners Announced For The 2024 BroadwayWorld Las Vegas Awards

See who audiences selected as their favorites last season!
Winners have been announced for the 2024 BroadwayWorld Las Vegas Awards!
The 2024 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2023 through September 30, 2024. This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards were bigger and better than ever, including over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia!
Want to be notified when nominations open for next year? Sign up for our newsletters here.
Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical
Sarah LeClear - FOLLIES - Access Showroom
Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical
Brandy Erickson - FOLLIES - Access Showroom
Best Direction Of A Musical
Andrew Ribaudo - THE DROWSY CHAPERONE - Signature Productions - Summerlin Library and Performing Arts Center
Best Direction Of A Play
Troy Heard - JANE AUSTEN'S EMMA - Majestic Repertory Theatre
Best Ensemble
FOLLIES - Access Showroom
Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical
Catherine M. Pratt - FOLLIES - Access Showroom
Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance
Dave Loeb - FOLLIES - Access Showroom
Best Musical
THE DROWSY CHAPERONE - Signature Productions
Best Performer In A Musical
Christine Shebeck - FOLLIES - Access Showroom
Best Performer In A Play
Coco Lane Rigbye - JANE AUSTEN'S EMMA - Majestic Repertory Theater
Best Play
JANE AUSTEN'S EMMA - Majestic Repertory Theatre
Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical
The Design Ninjas - RIDE THE CYCLONE - Majestic Repertory Theatre
Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical
Katherine Gonzalez - A GENTLEMAN'S GUIDE TO LOVE AND MURDER - Poor Richard's Players/SST
Best Supporting Performer In A Musical
Lorenzo Gabaldon - THE DROWSY CHAPERONE - Signature Productions - Summerlin Library and Performing Arts Center
Best Supporting Performer In A Play
Maile Onsaga - JANE AUSTEN'S EMMA - Majestic Repertory Theatre
Favorite Local Theatre
Majestic Repertory Theater
Videos