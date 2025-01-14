Winners Announced For The 2024 BroadwayWorld Las Vegas Awards

News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

Winners have been announced for the 2024 BroadwayWorld Las Vegas Awards! 

The 2024 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2023 through September 30, 2024. This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards were bigger and better than ever, including over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia!

2024 BroadwayWorld Las Vegas Award Winners

Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical
Sarah LeClear - FOLLIES - Access Showroom

Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical
Brandy Erickson - FOLLIES - Access Showroom

Best Direction Of A Musical
Andrew Ribaudo - THE DROWSY CHAPERONE - Signature Productions - Summerlin Library and Performing Arts Center

Best Direction Of A Play
Troy Heard - JANE AUSTEN'S EMMA - Majestic Repertory Theatre

Best Ensemble
FOLLIES - Access Showroom

Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical
Catherine M. Pratt - FOLLIES - Access Showroom

Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance
Dave Loeb - FOLLIES - Access Showroom

Best Musical
THE DROWSY CHAPERONE - Signature Productions

Best Performer In A Musical
Christine Shebeck - FOLLIES - Access Showroom

Best Performer In A Play
Coco Lane Rigbye - JANE AUSTEN'S EMMA - Majestic Repertory Theater

Best Play
JANE AUSTEN'S EMMA - Majestic Repertory Theatre

Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical
The Design Ninjas - RIDE THE CYCLONE - Majestic Repertory Theatre

Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical
Katherine Gonzalez - A GENTLEMAN'S GUIDE TO LOVE AND MURDER - Poor Richard's Players/SST

Best Supporting Performer In A Musical
Lorenzo Gabaldon - THE DROWSY CHAPERONE - Signature Productions - Summerlin Library and Performing Arts Center

Best Supporting Performer In A Play
Maile Onsaga - JANE AUSTEN'S EMMA - Majestic Repertory Theatre

Favorite Local Theatre
Majestic Repertory Theater
 



