Winners Announced For The 2024 BroadwayWorld Las Vegas Awards

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Winners have been announced for the 2024 BroadwayWorld Las Vegas Awards!

The 2024 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2023 through September 30, 2024. This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards were bigger and better than ever, including over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia!

Want to be notified when nominations open for next year? Sign up for our newsletters here.

2024 BroadwayWorld Las Vegas Award Winners

Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical

Sarah LeClear - FOLLIES - Access Showroom



Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical

Brandy Erickson - FOLLIES - Access Showroom



Best Direction Of A Musical

Andrew Ribaudo - THE DROWSY CHAPERONE - Signature Productions - Summerlin Library and Performing Arts Center



Best Direction Of A Play

Troy Heard - JANE AUSTEN'S EMMA - Majestic Repertory Theatre



Best Ensemble

FOLLIES - Access Showroom



Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical

Catherine M. Pratt - FOLLIES - Access Showroom



Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance

Dave Loeb - FOLLIES - Access Showroom



Best Musical

THE DROWSY CHAPERONE - Signature Productions



Best Performer In A Musical

Christine Shebeck - FOLLIES - Access Showroom



Best Performer In A Play

Coco Lane Rigbye - JANE AUSTEN'S EMMA - Majestic Repertory Theater



Best Play

JANE AUSTEN'S EMMA - Majestic Repertory Theatre



Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical

The Design Ninjas - RIDE THE CYCLONE - Majestic Repertory Theatre



Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical

Katherine Gonzalez - A GENTLEMAN'S GUIDE TO LOVE AND MURDER - Poor Richard's Players/SST



Best Supporting Performer In A Musical

Lorenzo Gabaldon - THE DROWSY CHAPERONE - Signature Productions - Summerlin Library and Performing Arts Center



Best Supporting Performer In A Play

Maile Onsaga - JANE AUSTEN'S EMMA - Majestic Repertory Theatre



Favorite Local Theatre

Majestic Repertory Theater



Comments