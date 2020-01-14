Winners Announced For 2019 BroadwayWorld Las Vegas Awards

Following a record number of nominations and votes, winners have been announced for the 2019 BroadwayWorld Las Vegas Awards, brought to you by TodayTix!! The nominees were set, audiences voted, and now we get to recognize local theatres and performers for their outstanding achievement!

Regional productions, touring shows, and more were all included, honoring productions which opened between October 1, 2018 through September 30, 2019.

Theatres and individual winners can download digital certificates for use on social media, website, and print HERE.

This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are bigger and better than ever, including over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia!

Best Direction of a Drama

Torrey Russell - A SOLIDER'S PLAY - Broadway In The HOOD at The Smith Center

Best Direction of a Musical

Kate St-Pierre - A MIDSUMMER NIGHTS DREAM CONCERT FANTASTIC - Super Summer Theater and The LAB LV

Best Ensemble Cast

A MIDSUMMER NIGHTS DREAM CONCERT FANTASTIC - Super Summer Theater and The LAB LV

Best Leading Actor in a Musical

Caine Keenan - A MIDSUMMER NIGHTS DREAM CONCERT FANTASTIC - Super Summer Theater and The LAB LV

Best Leading Actor in a Play

Cameron Miller - A SOLDIER'S PLAY - Broadway In The HOOD at The Smith Center

Best Leading Actress in a Musical

Rori Waters - HAIRSPRAY: THE MUSICAL - Broadway In The HOOD at UNLV

Best Leading Actress in a Play

Anita Bean - NOISES OFF - Poor Richard's Players

Best Musical

A MIDSUMMER NIGHTS DREAM CONCERT FANTASTIC - Super Summer Theater and The LAB LV

Best Original Choreography

Caine Keenan - A MIDSUMMER NIGHTS DREAM CONCERT FANTASTIC - Super Summer Theater and The LAB LV

Best Original Costume Design

Castille Ritter - A MIDSUMMER NIGHTS DREAM CONCERT FANTASTIC - Super Summer Theater and The LAB LV

Best Original Lighting Design

Ellen Bone - A MIDSUMMER NIGHTS DREAM CONCERT FANTASTIC - Super Summer Theater and The LAB LV

Best Original Set Design

Steve Paladie - A MIDSUMMER NIGHTS DREAM CONCERT FANTASTIC - Super Summer Theater and The LAB LV

Best Original Sound Design

Kat Gonzalez - A MIDSUMMER NIGHTS DREAM CONCERT FANTASTIC - Super Summer Theater and The LAB LV

Best Performance by a Female in a Featured Role (Musical)

Tuesday Usry - HAIRSPRAY: THE MUSICAL - Broadway In The HOOD at UNLV

Best Performance by a Female in a Featured Role (Play)

Kelly Hawes - SWEAT - Cockroach Theatre (Vegas Theatre Company)

Best Performance by a Male in a Featured Role (Musical)

Kaleb Bustamante - HAIRSPRAY: THE MUSICAL - Broadway In The HOOD at UNLV

Best Performance by a Male in a Featured Role (Play)

Meahel Heard Pitra - A SOLDIER'S PLAY - Broadway In The HOOD at The Smith Center

Best Play

A SOLDIER'S PLAY - Broadway In The HOOD at The Smith Center

