Visual Artist and Musician DRAY Named October Artist in Residence at Park West Gallery

Park West Gallery and the First Friday Foundation are continuing their mission to celebrate Las Vegas’ dynamic and diverse art community through the ongoing Artist in Residency Program. The program which provides a platform to the incredibly talented, unique, and varied fine artists in Las Vegas, will return October 23, with internationally recognized published painter, visual artist, and musician DRAY.



DRAY will appear at Park West Gallery at The Forum Shops at Caesars Palace from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday, October 23 - Sunday, October 26 and again from Thursday, October 30 - Sunday, November 2. Guests will have the opportunity to meet the artist, experience his creative process firsthand, and see new works inspired by his world travels.



Born and raised in Los Angeles, DRAY is best known for his large-scale murals and his distinctive blend of street art and fine art. A largely self-taught painter who began his artistic journey at Barnsdale Park for the Arts, Dray’s work has been exhibited at the Marjorie Barrick Museum at UNLV and is part of the Nevada State College permanent collection. His murals can be seen throughout the West, including at the West Las Vegas Arts Center and in San Francisco, California.



His travels through Sri Lanka, Singapore, and Atlanta have deeply influenced his artistic perspective, expanding his understanding of how art bridges cultures and communities. While living in San Francisco, Dray served as an art educator with Larkin Street Youth Services, mentoring emerging artists and fostering creativity among at-risk youth. After relocating to Las Vegas in 2000, he became an integral part of the Downtown Las Vegas Arts District’s cultural renaissance, helping to build community through creativity and collaboration.



The Artist in Residency Program, launched in 2025, aims to spotlight the depth and diversity of Las Vegas’ fine art scene while providing local artists with new opportunities for exposure and engagement. The program includes art supply donations, community workshops, and the chance for participating artists to showcase their original works alongside masterpieces by Pablo Picasso, Pierre-Auguste Renoir, Salvador Dalí, and others.



Park West Gallery is located at The Forum Shops at Caesars Palace on the famed Las Vegas Strip. Current hours of operation are 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday. For more information on Park West Gallery, please visit ParkWestVegas.com or call 702-630-1037.



Guests visiting Park West Gallery will enjoy early masterworks by some of the greatest artists in history, including Salvador Dali, Pierre-Auguste Renoir, Henri de Toulouse-Lautrec, Marc Chagall, and Pablo Picasso. In 2024, Park West Gallery introduced The Unknown Picasso: Treasures from the Family Collection, featuring many exceptionally rare, limited-edition lithographs from the legendary artist’s private estate. The Gallery also features an extensive collection of renowned contemporary artists such as Peter Max, Mark Kostabi, Anatoly Metlan, Tim Yanke, Nano Lopez, and the rock star of the art world himself, Las Vegas native Michael Godard. Whether a seasoned or new collector guests visiting Park West Gallery will be greeted by an experienced team to help educate, and select the perfect artwork for their collections.

