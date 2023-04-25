U2 Adds Additional Dates to Las Vegas Residency

With more than one million ticket requests to date, Sphere Entertainment Co. and Live Nation today announced an additional seven dates have been added to U2:UV Achtung Baby Live At Sphere, a first-of-its-kind live music experience which will see the world's biggest rock band launch the world's most cutting-edge venue, Sphere at The Venetian in Las Vegas.

Marking their first live shows in four years, Sphere in Las Vegas will be the only place fans can see U2:UV Achtung Baby Live At Sphere. The long-awaited confirmation of dates comes after U2 dropped the ultimate sneak peek - to a mass global audience - with a Super Bowl commercial back in February which let fans know that the band will return to the stage later this year.

The following dates have been announced:

FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 29

SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 30

THURSDAY, OCTOBER 5

SATURDAY, OCTOBER 7

SUNDAY, OCTOBER 8

WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 11

FRIDAY, OCTOBER 13

SATURDAY, OCTOBER 14

WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 18

FRIDAY, OCTOBER 20

SATURDAY, OCTOBER 21

WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 25

How to Get Tickets to U2 in Las Vegas

Tickets for this run of shows will be in high demand, therefore Verified Fan will be used to ensure more tickets get into the hands of fans who want to go to the show, not buyers looking to resell them. Fans can register now for the Verified Fan presale HERE.

Fans who previously signed up for Verified Fan for U2 are automatically registered for the opportunity to participate in the presale. Registration for Verified Fan will close Wednesday, April 26 at 10am ET.

Fans who are selected to receive an access code will be able to participate in the Verified Fan presale starting Thursday, April 27.

Tickets start at $140 and will reflect all-in pricing. This means the ticket price listed is the full out-of-pocket price inclusive of taxes and fees. The larger capacity at Sphere allows for 60% of tickets to be priced under $300 and there will also be a limited number of premium priced tickets per show.

U2.COM PRESALE: U2.com subscribers will have first access to tickets through Ticketmaster Request, open now until Wednesday, April 26 at 10am ET. During this period, U2.com subscribers can sign into their Ticketmaster account, pick up to 3 shows and rank in order of preference, request up to 4 tickets and select the type of tickets preferred.

To complete their request, fans will enter payment details and will only be charged if the request can be fulfilled. Requests will only be fulfilled for up to one show and up to 4 tickets. Fans will be notified via email of their request status, and if fulfilled will be provided a link to claim their tickets.

Please note: if you are a U2.com subscriber who already selected your shows from the originally announced dates, you are now able to go back into Ticketmaster Request and submit a new request which will cancel and overwrite your previous 3 choices. If you are happy with your original choices, no additional action is required.

GENERAL ONSALE: If any tickets remain, they will be sold during a general onsale starting Friday, April 28 at 10am at Ticketmaster.com. On sale times will vary, check the Ticketmaster listing for more information.

DETAILS ON GENERAL ADMISSION FLOOR TICKETS: In an effort to help minimize resale and keep ticket prices at face value for fans, GA floor tickets for U2:UV Achtung Baby Live At Sphere will be restricted from transfer. They may only be resold at the original purchase price. Fans will still have protection against unforeseen circumstances.

Those who purchase tickets and are no longer able to attend their show will be able to sell their tickets at the price they paid using the Ticketmaster Face Value Exchange. More information on how the Ticketmaster Exchange works is available here.

RED ZONE: At each U2:UV Achtung Baby Live At Sphere performance, 50 tickets to experience the show from an exclusive VIP riser will be made available for purchase benefitting (RED), the organization founded by Bono and Bobby Shriver in 2006 to fight AIDS and the injustices that enable pandemics to thrive.

"We're so grateful once again to U2 for their generosity. And we're very excited that each U2:UV Achtung Baby Live At Sphere performance will feature an iconic (RED) Zone, which lets fans choose (RED) and save lives while enjoying the show with an excellent view of the stage", said Jennifer Lotito, President and COO of (RED).

"Over the years, U2's generosity has delivered nearly $23 million for (RED)'s fight to end AIDS. Thanks to U2 and U2 fans everywhere for helping (RED) make preventable and treatable disease preventable and treatable for everyone."VIP: VIP and Hotel packages for the newly added dates will be available starting today at 6p PT/ 9p ET through Vibee .

Vibee, the new music-led destination experience company founded by Live Nation, is the exclusive Hotel Package and VIP Experience provider for U2:UV Achtung Baby Live At Sphere. Vibee has fans covered from the minute they arrive.

The range of elevated hospitality packages may include premium concert seating; hotel rooms at The Venetian Resort Las Vegas, the only resort attached to Sphere; priority entry into the U2:UV Fan Portal, an immersive, cutting-edge installation and pop-up shop at The Venetian; limited edition U2 memorabilia; nightclub access; bespoke concierge service and more.

Citi Cardmembers Have Special Access to Vibee VIP & Hotel Packages now through May 3 at 10pm. For complete details visit www.citientertainment.com. For complete date, ticket and Vibee VIP & Hotel Package information visit here.

'U2:UV Achtung Baby Live At Sphere' is the band's latest ambitious creative project and will see them work once again with longtime U2 creative collaborator and show director Willie Williams. It follows the massive success of the band's acclaimed Joshua Tree 30th anniversary stadium tour which was seen by over 3.2 million fans worldwide and their 2018 eXPERIENCE + iNNOCENCE indoor tour which played to a combined audience of 1 million across Europe and North America.

Acknowledged as the best live act in the world, U2 have always - since their earliest days, including the industry-defining ZOO TV Tour which broke the mold in 1991 - consistently pushed the boundaries of live performance, with ground-breaking stage shows that embrace the latest in technology and innovation.

The announcement that the band will be the first musical act at Sphere, the next-generation entertainment medium that dominates the Las Vegas skyline, is fitting for a show from the world's most thrilling live band.

Bono, The Edge and Adam said, "U2 hasn't played live since December 2019 and we need to get back on stage and see the faces of our fans again. And what a unique stage they're building for us out there in the desert... We're the right band, ACHTUNG BABY the right album, and Sphere the right venue to take the live experience of music to the next level... That's what U2's been trying to do all along with our satellite stages and video installations, most memorably on the ZOO TV Tour, which ended in Tokyo 30 years ago this Fall.

Sphere is more than just a venue, it's a gallery and U2's music is going to be all over the walls." The Edge added - "The beauty of Sphere is not only the ground-breaking technology that will make it so unique, with the world's most advanced audio system, integrated into a structure which is designed with sound quality as a priority; it's also the possibilities around immersive experience in real and imaginary landscapes.

In short, it's a canvas of an unparalleled scale and image resolution and a once-in-a-generation opportunity. We all thought about it and decided we'd be mad not to accept the invitation." Sphere is a next-generation entertainment medium that will bring wonder to the world and redefine the future of live entertainment.

Sphere's 22nd century technologies include a 16K x 16K LED display inside the main venue bowl that wraps up, over, and around the audience, creating a fully immersive visual environment. Sphere Immersive Sound, the world's most advanced concert audio system, delivers crystal-clear audio to every seat in the house.

Multi-sensory 4D technologies will enhance the storytelling experience so guests can "feel" the experience - such as the rumble of thunder or the feeling of a cool breeze. 'U2:UV Achtung Baby Live At Sphere' will tap into this cutting-edge technology, allowing fans to experience something completely new.