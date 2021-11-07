TikTok Sensation Broadway Barbara to Make Vegas Debut

"Everything's Coming Up Barbara" makes its Las Vegas debut after a successful stint in Los Angeles at the famed Groundlings Theatre and a run at The Green Room 42 in NYC. Leah Sprecher, as the fictional Barbara Dixon, satirizes the autobiographical cabaret shows of song-and-dance broads like Elaine Stritch, Liza Minnelli, and Barbara Cook in this uniquely hilarious show. You won't believe your eyes (or ears) as Barbara over-shares her way through a whirlwind tour of her life and career, with ribald show biz tales and comedic interpretations of classic Broadway tunes. Throughout the past year, the irrepressible Barbara added thousands of followers to her Instagram and TikTok accounts (@BroadwayBarbaraOfficial) - and now appears live on stage for an unforgettable one-night-only performance.

With a professional career spanning over 15 years, Leah Sprecher has appeared on TV, in Film, and in some of the nation's most prestigious theatres and music halls. After earning a B.A. in Theatre from UCLA's Ray Bolger Musical Theatre Program, she joined multiple national tours including 42nd Street, Happy Days, and The Radio City Christmas Spectacular. She has also performed regionally at the Tony award winning Papermill Playhouse (Cinderella) and Goodspeed Opera House (Pirates of Penzance, Happy Days, world premiere of Darling Grenadine). Most recently, Leah wrote and performed as a member of the renowned Groundlings Sunday Company. She is also a founding member of the Transcendence Theatre Company, which earned her a Broadway World "Person to Watch" nomination and the opportunity to open for both Rita Moreno and Ben Vereen in concert. Her TV credits include guest stints on IFC's Maron, and ABC's Jimmy Kimmel Live and Black-ish.

Performances of Everything's Coming Up Barbara will be Saturday, January 22 at 8 p.m. and midnight. Majestic Repertory Theatre is located at at 1217 S. Main Street. General admission tickets are $35, and VIP cabaret seating are $45 and are on sale now at www.majesticrepertory.com.