Tiffany Haddish Will Make Venue Debut at Encore Theater at Wynn Las Vegas

This Summer, Emmy, GRAMMY, and NAACP Image Award-winning actress and comedian, Tiffany Haddish, will make her comedic debut at Encore Theater at Wynn Las Vegas with Tiffany Haddish: The Funny and Fearless Tour. Haddish will bring her talents to the stage for one night only on Friday, June 27, 2025. Tickets for this show go on sale to the public this Friday, Feb. 7, 2025, at 10 a.m. PT.



Haddish has established herself as one of the most sought-after comedic actresses and performers worldwide. She is best known for her breakout role in the smash comedy Girls Trip, where she starred alongside Jada Pinkett Smith, Queen Latifah, and Regina Hall. Most recently, Haddish made a cameo in the critically acclaimed film, Bad Boys: Ride Or Die, opposite Will Smith and Martin Lawrence.

Haddish has served as host and executive producer of the Emmy-nominated Netflix standup comedy series, Tiffany Haddish Presents: They Ready, and has also received accolades for her Emmy-nominated and GRAMMY Award-winning comedy special, Tiffany Haddish: Black Mitzvah, which debuted on Netflix in 2019. She is the second Black woman to ever win a GRAMMY for “Outstanding Comedy Album,” and she made history as the first Black female stand-up comedian to host Saturday Night Live, which earned her an Emmy Award for “Outstanding Guest Actress in a Comedy Series.”

In addition to her talents onstage and on-screen, Haddish is also a New York Times best-selling author and the founder of The She Ready Foundation, which helps to support foster children in need. In Summer 2024, Haddish joined legendary songwriter Diane Warren to release her empowering new single, “Woman Up.”

Haddish’s tour promises fans an evening of laughs and an up-close-and-personal experience at the intimate Encore Theater with the multi-talented star.

