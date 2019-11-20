The Shirelles 'Dedicated To The One I Love' Coming to M Pavilion

Music icons and Rock & Roll Hall of Fame members, The Shirelles, will take over M Resort Spa Casino for a much-anticipated one-night Valentine's Day Weekend performance on Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020 inside the M Pavilion. Celebrating their "Dedicated To The One I Love" tour, the legendary girl group will perform their timeless, classic hits "Soldier Boy," "Dedicated to the One I Love," "Mama Said," "Will You Still Love Me Tomorrow?," and more. Tickets, starting at $15, go on sale Friday, November 22 at noon and can be purchased by visiting MResort.com or ticketmaster.com.

Since their 1958 debut at New York's legendary Apollo Theater, The Shirelles have graced nearly every important stage in the world. Few acts have enjoyed such high visibility or have accomplished as much in the rock 'n' roll era with their songs recorded by The Beatles, Aretha Franklin, Cher, Smokey Robinson, and many others. As members of the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame and one of Rolling Stone's 100 Greatest Artists of All Time, The Shirelles have made an indelible impression on American culture.

Don't miss your chance to experience music history from the M Pavilion stage Saturday, February 15, 2020. Doors will open at 7 p.m. on Feb. 15 and the concert will begin at 8 p.m. Tickets starting at $15, plus applicable L.E.T. and facilities fees, and will go on sale Friday, Nov. 22 at noon. For more information on M Resort Spa Casino's events and promotions and to purchase tickets for The Shirelles, please visit ticketmaster.com.





