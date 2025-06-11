THE WAY WAY WEST Comes to Myron’s at The Smith Center

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



“The Way Way West,” a new musical by four acclaimed composers, will perform an exciting original musical score as a benefit concert for The Composers Showcase of Las Vegas at Myron’s at The Smith Center on Thursday, June 26, at 7:00 p.m. A VIP meet-the-artists reception will be available following the performance.

The creative team of internationally acclaimed vocalist/actor/recording star and Broadway veterans Mike Eldred (Jean Valjean in “Les Miserables,” “The Civil War,” “Jesus Christ Superstar”), Dan Sharkey (“Spider-Man: Turn Off the Dark,” “The Music Man,” Hal Prince’s “Show Boat” on London’s West End), Grammy-nominated multi-instrumentalist songwriter Chris Roberts from Nashville, and singer, songwriter, multi-instrumentalist, producer, actor and award-winning arranger Ross Bridgeman will perform original songs from the score of the show. Narration will be by local special guest Daz Weller, Vegas Theatre Company’s Executive/Artistic Director. Josh Jones (“Million Dollar Quartet”) on bass and Don Meoli (“Jersey Boys) on drums will join the creatives on stage.

“The Way Way West” is a collection of five stories based on true characters that collide at the Mountain Meadows in the Utah Territory in 1857. It features astonishing acts of pioneering courage, politics, religion and military aggression, all fighting for the hope of the new frontier. Scored with modern Americana/folk music, it is a testament to the ongoing, cascading effects of one man's narcissism and pain among so many people over so many miles.

“We believe in the power of good storytelling,” says Sharkey. “The four of us have been telling stories for over four decades, together and individually. Over the years, we have watched people weep, shout and jump to their feet after a play, Broadway show, concert or the like. We are excited and honored to be able to create this story and music and hope our Las Vegas audience will never be the same after experiencing the Way Way West!”

