THE EMPIRE STRIPS BACK Comes to Vegas

The Empire Strips Back – A Burlesque Parody will make its Las Vegas debut at Rio Hotel & Casino on May the Fourth, 2025. Having dazzled audiences across the globe with its masterful blend of comedy, spectacle, and jaw-dropping burlesque, this one-of-a-kind production takes the galaxy's most iconic saga and gives it a cheeky, seductive twist.



Featuring a cast of world-class performers, stunning costumes, and unforgettable performances, The Empire Strips Back delivers a thrilling, over-the-top experience that has left critics and fans alike raving. Whether you're a die-hard fan or simply looking for a wildly entertaining night out, this is the galactic-themed extravaganza you never knew you needed.



The force is undeniably sexy in The Empire Strips Back as it parodies all the classic characters, taking audiences to a galaxy far, far away, creating one of the most unforgettable (and unauthorized) theatrical interpretations of the beloved franchise.



Prepare for hyperdrive as The Empire Strips Back – A Burlesque Parody transports audiences to a galaxy where seduction reigns supreme and the Dark Side has never been so tempting. This interstellar spectacle blends tantalizing burlesque with out-of-this-world dance, daringly reimagining your favorite characters in ways you never dreamed—but always wanted.



From a dangerously alluring trooper to a sultry take on everyone's favorite scruffy-looking smuggler, the show delivers a force of humor, fantasy, and irresistible charm. Even the droids you're looking for make an appearance in this intergalactic adventure of tease and tease again. Whether you're a rebel, a scoundrel, or just along for the ride, this is the intergalactic-inspired burlesque experience you won't want to miss!



"We are excited to welcome The Empire Strips Back – A Burlesque Parody to Rio," said Patrick Miller, President and CEO at Rio Hotel & Casino. "This show is the perfect blend of spectacle, humor, and seductive entertainment—everything that makes Vegas the entertainment capital of the world. Fans are in for an unforgettable, out-of-this-world experience, and we can't wait for audiences to witness the ‘force' live on our stage."



The Empire Strips Back celebrates a resurgence of burlesque, while delivering a fun and rowdy experience for fans of the art form as well as the classic film series. Ariana Bindman of SF Gate said, “Popularized in the U.S. in the 19th century, burlesque blurs the line between comedy and adult entertainment, incorporating camp and theater in playful strip routines.”



Bindman continued, “Dark and sexy … with each draw of the curtain, we saw a series of acts that were visually decadent and tonally unique … a captive Princess Leia gyrating in a bikini to the Nine Inch Nails' ‘Closer' or sexy stormtroopers stomp to the relentless ‘Seven Nation Army' … or resident space pimp, R2D2 making rain by ejecting wads of cash into the air while a braggadocious Han Solo undulated to ‘Smooth Criminal' making every goth and nerd in the audience scream like animals.”



She concludes, “I saw the Star Wars strip show and now I'm forever changed. An enormous success … one of the most memorable and impressive live performances I've ever seen. I know that The Force is already with them.”



The original version was booked in a cramped, 150-seat bar in Sydney, a one-off for a three-night run. Fast-forward to three simultaneous productions constantly touring North America, an enthusiastic audience of over 300,000+, and a Huffington Post video feature boasting 20+ million viral views. In addition to its out-of-this-world premiere in Las Vegas on May the 4th, another production will open simultaneously halfway around the globe in London.



This little-show-that-could morphed from touring like an indie band, with one-nighters in rock clubs, to touring like a Broadway hit. After proving its theatrical bonafides at Hollywood's Montalban Theatre in a three-month 2022 run, the show has sold out engagements in New York, Chicago, San Francisco, San Diego, Seattle, DC, Boston, Atlanta, and many others. Outside the USA, the show was a sensation in Paris in 2023 and, also in French, Montreal, as well as Toronto and Mexico City).



This engagement of The Empire Strips Back is produced by Foster Entertainment and Neil Gooding Productions, presented with Fever. The show was created by Russall S. Beattie.