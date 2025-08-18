Sheng Wang To Return With ENCORE AT ENCORE At Wynn Las Vegas November 1

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Comedian, actor, and writer Sheng Wang will return to the Encore Theater at Wynn Las Vegas on Saturday, November 1, 2025. Following his successful Las Vegas debut in fall 2024, Wang comes back by popular demand with a new laugh-out-loud performance in the intimate venue. Tickets go on sale Friday, August 22, 2025, at 10 a.m. PT via Ticketmaster.

Known for his laid-back delivery and sharp storytelling, the Houston native has been touring for more than two years, with the 2025–2026 leg expanding internationally to include eight countries. His first Netflix special, Sweet & Juicy, debuted in 2022 and was produced and directed by Ali Wong. Wang will return to Netflix in 2026 with a new special, filmed on November 8 at the Warner Theater in Washington, D.C., with Wong and Wang serving as executive producers alongside John Irwin.

Ticket Information

Performance Date: Saturday, November 1, 2025 at 8 p.m.

On-Sale: Friday, August 22, 2025 at 10 a.m. PT

Price: Starting at $36.65 plus fees

Purchase: Ticketmaster.com

Wang has appeared on HBO’s 2 Dope Queens and was a writer for ABC’s Fresh Off the Boat. His return to Wynn promises an unforgettable evening of comedy that blends humor with heart.

For more information, visit WynnLasVegas.com.