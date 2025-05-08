Seth MacFarlane Comes to Voltaire at The Venetian Resort Las Vega

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Seth MacFarlane, five-time Grammy nominated vocalist and Emmy Award-winning entertainer, is bringing his signature big-band style and rich baritone vocals to Voltaire at The Venetian Resort Las Vegas this July.

Fresh off the June 6th release of his highly anticipated ninth studio album, “Lush Life: The Lost Sinatra Arrangements,” MacFarlane will perform for three unforgettable nights at this intimate venue on Thursday, July 3, Friday, July 4 and Saturday, July 5.

Accompanied by a world-class 29-piece orchestra conducted by composer Joel McNeely, MacFarlane will deliver a memorable weekend of popular standards and effortless wit. He and his orchestra will unveil some never-before-heard arrangements from his latest album, direct from Frank Sinatra’s archive. Complementing Voltaire’s glitz and glamour, this performance nods to the Golden Age of Las Vegas, celebrating the lush sound and classic entertainment that helped shape the city’s storied history.

“It’s a rare treat to perform in a top-tier Las Vegas venue like Voltaire, and to revisit the great history of orchestral jazz that once flourished in this town. And I’m thrilled to have the opportunity to do so alongside a world-class orchestra, and my longtime musical collaborator, Joel McNeely,” said MacFarlane.

“Seth’s musical prowess for this genre, coupled with his captivating on-stage presence, is unmatched. We approached each session of his new album as if preparing for a live concert, so I’m delighted to bring some of popular music’s best and our never-before-performed arrangements to Voltaire in exactly that capacity - and in a city that is synonymous with Frank Sinatra. And to then be accompanied by the finest players in the business, most of whom have performed alongside Frank and greats like Tony Bennett, is a pinch-me moment,” said McNeely.

A night worth dressing up for, cocktail attire is encouraged. Doors open at 8 p.m. and the show begins at 9 p.m.

Vibee is the exclusive package partner for the Seth MacFarlane shows at Voltaire at The Venetian Resort Las Vegas. The Vibee presale begins Thursday, May 8, at 10 a.m. PT with packages including a two-night stay at The Venetian Resort Las Vegas, “Invited Guest” check-in line, guaranteed late checkout, a $200 food & beverage credit, exclusive ground transportation to and from the airport, an autographed copy of "Lush Life: The Lost Sinatra Arrangements" new vinyl album, exclusive venue preview with champagne toast, a limited edition JBL Go Essential Speaker, and a collectable laminate with lanyard.

Comments