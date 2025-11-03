Sebastian Maniscalco Returns To Encore Theater At Wynn Las Vegas In February

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Following a sold-out 2025 run, acclaimed comedian, actor, and podcast host Sebastian Maniscalco will return to Encore Theater at Wynn Las Vegas for two nights of his hit residency, “Sebastian Maniscalco Live in Vegas.”

Performances are set for Friday, February 6, and Saturday, February 7, 2026, with shows at 7:30 p.m. and 10:30 p.m. each evening. Tickets go on sale to the public Friday, November 7, 2025, at 10 a.m. PT.

The 2026 Las Vegas dates follow Maniscalco’s record-setting It Ain’t Right tour, named Billboard’s No. 1 Comedy Tour of 2025 and among Pollstar’s Top 20 Global Concert Tours. Known for breaking attendance records at Madison Square Garden, United Center, and the new Intuit Dome, Maniscalco remains one of the top-grossing comedians in the world.

In addition to his stand-up career, Maniscalco is the co-host of The Pete and Sebastian Show podcast and has appeared in The Irishman, The Super Mario Bros. Movie, and About My Father, which he co-wrote and starred in alongside Robert De Niro. On television, he stars in Bookie on Max and voices Apple’s scripted podcast Easy Money: The Charles Ponzi Story.

Together with his wife, Lana, Maniscalco supports philanthropic initiatives through their Tag You’re It! Foundation, benefiting veterans, Alzheimer’s research, and education programs for children in underserved communities.

For tickets and information, visit WynnLasVegas.com.