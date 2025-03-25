Sebastian Maniscalco Extends Residency At Encore Theater At Wynn Las Vegas

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Comedian, actor, and podcast host Sebastian Maniscalco has announced the extension of his headlining residency, “Sebastian Maniscalco Live in Vegas,” at Encore Theater at Wynn Las Vegas in Fall 2025.

Following four shows this May, Maniscalco will return to the stage for another round with four back-to-back performances on Friday, October 3, 2025, and Saturday, October 4, 2025, at 7:30 p.m. and 10:30 p.m. Tickets for all shows go on sale to the public this Friday, March 28, 2025, at 10 a.m. PT.

Maniscalco invites fans to join him as he humorously dissects today's absurdities, from nonexistent manners and soaring prices to the chaos of social media. His unique take on the shamelessness of modern life promises a night of laughter at the world's many wrongs.

Maniscalco's return to the stage promises additional nights of can't-miss comedy at Encore Theater at Wynn Las Vegas. For tickets or more information on these performances, visit WynnLasVegas.com.

ABOUT Sebastian Maniscalco

Sebastian Maniscalco is nown for his dynamic physical comedy and razor-sharp storytelling, he's shattered attendance and grossing records at iconic venues like Madison Square Garden, United Center, Intuit Dome, Scotiabank Arena, Hertz Arena, Prudential Center, and UBS Arena. Beyond the stage, Maniscalco has become a versatile talent in film and TV, starring in The Irishman, The Super Mario Bros. Movie, and About My Father, which he co-wrote and starred in alongside Robert De Niro. His latest series, Bookie, co-produced with Chuck Lorre, premiered on Max to widespread acclaim. As one of the marquee names in Hulu's "Hularious" comedy slate, Maniscalco's upcoming special is set to be a true tentpole event and one of the most highly anticipated highlights of the entire lineup. Alongside his entertainment career, Maniscalco and his wife, Lana, support various causes through their Tag You're It! Foundation, including U.S. veterans, Alzheimer's disease, and children's education. A bestselling author and podcast host, Maniscalco also ranks among Pollstar's Top Comedy Tours, solidifying his place as one of the most influential figures in comedy.

