Photos: See Carrie Underwood Return to Las Vegas For 2023 Residency

On Wednesday, June 21, 2023, country music superstar and Resorts World Theatre's first resident headliner, Carrie Underwood, kicked off her 2023 run of her ongoing REFLECTION: The Las Vegas Residency at Resorts World Las Vegas.

The first artist to grace the Resorts World Theatre stage when she opened the venue in 2021, Underwood dazzled the opening night crowd during her highly-anticipated, sold-out return to Las Vegas, marking her first of 21 exclusive performances at the venue this year.

On the heels of her highly-successful, 43-city U.S. arena tour, THE DENIM & RHINESTONES TOUR, and the recent launch of her exclusive year-round SiriusXM channel, CARRIE’S COUNTRY, Underwood shared her excitement with the sold-out venue as she took over the stage for an unforgettable performance of her greatest hits.

Fans cheered and sang along to songs such as “Before He Cheats,” “Blown Away, “Cry Pretty,” and the showstopping finale, “Something in the Water” and more hits from her illustrious career, leaping to their feet throughout the show. As an added bonus, Underwood thrilled fans with an all-new performance of the title track of her “Denim & Rhinestones” album, which has been added to the production.

Exclusively designed for the state-of-the-art venue, Underwoods’ REFLECTION: The Las Vegas Residency continues to be a must-see show in Las Vegas, selling out a total of 18 performances in the production’s debut run, which ran through May 2022, leading to the recent announcement of added performances for December 2023.

Fans can currently experience upcoming performances of REFLECTION: The Las Vegas Residency live at Resorts World Theatre on:

June: 23-24, 28, 30

July: 1

September: 20, 22-23, 27, 29-30

November: 29

December: 1-2, 6, 8-9, 13, 15-16

About REFLECTION: The Las Vegas Residency

The first artist to grace the Resorts World Theatre stage, Underwood opened the doors of the 5,000-capacity, world-class theatre with a sold-out premiere in December 2021. Exclusively designed for the state-of-the-art venue, REFLECTION: The Las Vegas Residency quickly became a must-see show in Las Vegas garnering rave reviews by critics and fans alike and selling out all runs in 2022.

A one-of-a-kind production that can only be seen in Las Vegas, the show was conceived by Underwood to celebrate highlights of her career and greatest hits from over 15 years as an award-winning international recording and touring artist.

REFLECTION brings beloved fan favorites to life in a whole new way, utilizing spectacular special effects, pyrotechnics, and state-of-the-art visual and audio technology with extravagant set pieces that couldn’t be packed up and moved from city to city.

Underwood takes the entertainment value to new heights as she is joined onstage by her band, dancers, aerialists, and a special virtual orchestra in a high-energy production that combines the spirit of Nashville and the glitz, glamour, and spectacle Las Vegas audiences have come to expect.

ABOUT CARRIE UNDERWOOD

Carrie Underwood is a true multi-format, multi-media superstar, spanning achievements in music, television, and film, and as a New York Times bestselling author and successful entrepreneur. S

he has sold more than 85 million records worldwide, recorded 28 #1 singles (14 of which she co-wrote), is the most-awarded female country artist for singles in RIAA history, and has seven albums that are certified Multi-Platinum or Platinum by the RIAA, with over 72 million total RIAA certifications to date, all while continuing to sell out arena tours across North America and the UK.

All 10 of her albums (including nine studio albums and her 2014 Greatest Hits: Decade #1) – three of which she co-produced – have debuted in the Top 10 on the Billboard Top 200 chart for all genres, beginning with her 9x platinum debut album, Some Hearts, which was released in 2005.

She has won over 100 major awards including 8 GRAMMY® Awards, 16 ACM Awards including three for Entertainer of the Year (the first female in history to win twice and the only female ever to win three times), 25 CMT Music Awards (holding the record for the most award wins ever for the show), 7 CMA Awards, and 17 American Music Awards. She ended last year as Billboard’s Top Country Female 2022 and was honored as The Country Star of 2022, her 10th win from the fan-voted People’s Choice Awards.

She has been a proud member of the Grand Ole Opry since 2008 and was honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 2018. She has also built a successful business portfolio inspired by her passion for health and wellness.

She founded and created the fitness and lifestyle brand, CALIA by Carrie Underwood, and her first book, FIND YOUR PATH was an instant New York Times bestseller. She launched her fitness app, fit52, in 2020, and expanded her lifestyle portfolio with an equity partnership with BODYARMOR Sports Drink in 2021. Carrie has starred in the show open for NBC’s Sunday Night Football for 10 consecutive seasons.

She was the first artist to perform at the new Resorts World Theatre, where her ongoing REFLECTION: The Las Vegas Residency, began with sold-out runs in December 2021 and throughout Spring 2022, and resumes in June. Her album, Denim & Rhinestones, which she co-produced, is out now, and she recently completed her 43-city U.S. arena tour, THE DENIM & RHINESTONES TOUR.

Carrie launched her exclusive year-round SiriusXM channel, CARRIE’S COUNTRY, on June 9 and a deluxe edition of Denim & Rhinestones, featuring six new tracks, will be out on September 22.