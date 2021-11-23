Photo Coverage: AN EVENING WITH WHITNEY Hologram Concert Opens at Harrah's Las Vegas
"I wish you could have seen (fill in the blank) perform...what an experience!" Have you ever said that to a younger person? Well, now technology and artistry have combined to enable music lovers in some way to revel in the greatness of an entertainer who is no longer with us.
An Evening with Whitney: The Whitney Houston Hologram Concert opened in Las Vegas last week in Harrahs Hotel and it was an emotional experience for an audience of Whitney Houston enthusiasts as well as anyone who was not privileged to see her in live performance during her career.
She is referred to, and forever will be "the Voice." Whitney Houston the 8-time Grammy winner, and one of the world's greatest entertainers is being honored with a hologram concert at Harrah's Las Vegas in An Evening with Whitney: The Whitney Houston Hologram Concert.
The immersive show paired Whitney's indelible voice, with a realistic hologram, a live band, backup singers, dancers, and special effects and gave viewers an awe-inspiring live theatrical concert.
An Evening with Whitney blended all these elements with never before heard live performance vocals from Whitney. A presentation by Base Hologram and GFour Productions, this is the only Whitney Houston experience in partnership with the Whitney Houston Estate.
Photo Credit: Stephen Sorokoff
Opening Night-An Evening With Whitney
Harrah's
LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - NOVEMBER 14: Gary Michael Houston and Rayah Houston arrive at An Evening With Whitney: The Whitney Houston Hologram Concert at Harrah's Las Vegas on November 14, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Denise Truscello/Getty Images for An Evening with Whitney)
Eda Sorokoff, Kenneth Greenblatt (GFOUR Productions), Sandi Greenblatt, Stephen Sorokoff
