Park West Gallery Reveals Final Three Artists For Third Annual Made In Vegas Art Competition

The Made in Vegas finalists are competing for the chance to be offered a prestigious, year-long contract with Park West Gallery.

By: Dec. 11, 2023

And it's down to three! Park West Fine Art Museum & Gallery has revealed the final three artists for the third annual Made in Vegas art competition. Selected after weeks of public voting, the final three artists were selected amongst hundreds of submissions, representing some of the most talented and innovative artists living in Las Vegas. The Made in Vegas finalists are competing for the chance to be offered a prestigious, year-long contract with Park West Gallery, the world's largest art dealer, as well as the opportunity to display their work on the walls of Park West Gallery at the Forum Shops at Caesars Palace, alongside masterpieces by Picasso, Rembrandt, Renoir, and other art world legends.
 
The Made in Vegas champion will now be chosen by a panel of world-renowned artists and Park West Gallery representatives, including Las Vegas' own Michael Godard, former Made in Vegas winner Kat Tatz, local fine artist Melanie Stimmell and Park West Fine Art & Museum Executive Vice President, John Block.

The final three artists currently have their work on display inside Park West Gallery at the Forum Shops inside Caesars Palace The final three artists include:

Park West Gallery has two locations at The Forum Shops at Caesars Palace on the famed Las Vegas Strip. Current hours of operation are 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday. For more information, please visit ParkWestVegas.com or call 702-630-1037.
 
Keep up with Park West Gallery on Facebook, X, Instagram and YouTube at @ParkWestGallery.
 

About Park West Gallery

Park West Gallery is the world's largest art dealer, bringing the experience of collecting fine art to more than 3 million customers since 1969. Whether it's masterpieces from history's greatest artists or the latest artwork from leading contemporary icons, Park West offers something for everyone through its accessible art exhibitions and auctions all over the world. You can learn more about Park West Gallery at ParkWestGallery.com. Park West also hosts live-streaming online art auctions every weekend. To learn more about Park West's online collecting events, visit ParkWestGallery.com.
