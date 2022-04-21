PARTICLE INK: SPEED OF DARK Now Open In Las Vegas Art District

"Particle Ink: Speed of Dark," an original, immersive experience bringing visitors through a portal into the 2.5th dimension, will premiere on April 16 at The LightHouse, located at 918 S. Main Street in the 18b Las Vegas Arts District. Sprung from the inventive minds of The LightPoets, "Speed of Dark" is a mind-bending mixed reality installation with live performances.

Revealing a rupture in the Particle Ink Metaverse, where the virtual world blends into the physical world, "Speed of Dark" invites visitors to explore an abandoned warehouse that contains a portal into the 2.5th dimension. Otherwise invisible, the in-between realm of the 2.5th is that liminal space between waking and sleeping, where the rabbit waits before being pulled out of the hat and where ideas reside waiting to be found.

Inside The LightHouse visitors encounter an otherworldly realm inhabited by characters made of pure light. On crossing the threshold into the place where the veil between dimensions is thinnest, guests will find themselves within the pages of a living graphic novel-a world created with ink and paper by a grieving Artist. Whimsical illustrations leap from the walls to foretell events that will forever change the lives of the Artist and his wife Lilith. A place of pure magick and captivating performance, "Speed of Dark" offers every visitor an opportunity for personal, intimate interactive exploration.

"We are excited to bring 'Speed of Dark' to the world for the first time in the Las Vegas Arts District," said Cesar Hawas, executive producer, Particle Ink. "As Las Vegas emerges as an immersive entertainment hub, it provides the ideal location to push the boundaries of art, technology and theatricality."

Each "Speed of Dark'' experience lasts approximately one hour and will take place on Wednesdays through Sundays at 7 p.m. and 9 p.m. Tickets for shows April 16 through July 17 are available now. For more information or to purchase tickets, click ParticleInk.com.

Presented by Kaleidoco, an entertainment technology company, the "Particle Ink: Speed of Dark" portal will premiere at The LightHouse in the 18b Las Vegas Arts District this spring. Brought to life by a team whose resumes include Sleep No More, Cirque du Soleil, Disney Imagineering and myriad other creative endeavors, the Particle Ink Metaverse blends the virtual world into the physical world through mixed reality and innovative technologies. Particle Ink encompasses thought-provoking creativity, imaginative interactive installations and mind-bending, dynamic digital and physical portals designed to enlighten and inspire audiences.