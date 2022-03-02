Marlon Wayans Makes His Return To M Resort Spa Casino May 21

Marlon Wayans, one of the most talented and quick-witted comedians, makes his return to Las Vegas to perform at M Resort Spa Casino inside the Pavilion on Saturday, May 21, 2022. Tickets for the Marlon Wayans show, starting at $35, will go on sale for the general public on Friday, March 4 at 10 a.m. and can be purchased by visiting theMResort.com or ticketmaster.com.



The youngest of the Wayans brothers, Marlon, continues to make his mark in entertainment as an actor, producer, comedian, writer, and film director. His films have grossed more than $736 million in domestic box office and $1 billion in global box office. As a standup comedian, he is selling out nationwide and adding shows every weekend. Wayans first hit a career milestone with his highly anticipated standup comedy special "Woke-ish," which premiered on Netflix in February 2018. Wayans has recently debuted a new comedy special for HBO Max, MARLON WAYANS: YOU KNOW WHAT IT IS, filmed outdoors in Miami earlier this year, discussing his family and sex life.



Wayans starred with his brother Shawn Wayans on The WB's "The Wayans Bros.," which was the highest-rated comedy on the network and continues to air in syndication.



He also starred alongside Shawn Wayans and Regina Hall in Dimension Films' horror comedy spoof films SCARY MOVIE and SCARY MOVIE 2, directed by Keenen Ivory Wayans.



Wayans' film credits include the Columbia Pictures hit comedies WHITE CHICKS and MO' MONEY; Netflix movies NAKED and SEXTUPLETS; New Line Cinema's drama ABOVE THE RIM; Miramax's parody film DON'T BE A MENACE TO SOUTH CENTRAL WHILE DRINKING YOUR JUICE IN THE HOOD; Touchstone Pictures' THE SIXTH MAN; Miramax's SENSELESS; DUNGEONS & DRAGONS; Darren Aronofsky's hit drama REQUIEM FOR A DREAM, opposite Jared Leto and Jennifer Connolly; The Coen Brothers' THE LADYKILLERS, opposite Tom Hanks; BEHIND THE SMILE; Columbia Pictures' LITTLE MAN; DreamWorks' NORBIT, opposite Eddie Murphy; Paramount Pictures and MTV's parody film DANCE FLICK; Paramount's G.I. JOE: THE RISE OF COBRA, opposite Channing Tatum, Dennis Quaid and Joseph Gordon-Levitt; 20th Century Fox's MARMADUKE; and the hit comedy THE HEAT, opposite Sandra Bullock and Melissa McCarthy.



Doors will open at 7 p.m. on May 21, and the event will begin at 8 p.m. For more information on M Resort Spa Casino's events and to purchase tickets for Marlon Wayans starting at $35, please visit ticketmaster.com.