Majestic Rep to Present Immersive Horror Show EMPANADA LOCA This October

Majestic Repertory Theatre will celebrate Spooky Season with an exclusive, intimate production of Aaron Mark’s Empanada Loca, running October 5–21 at its downtown Las Vegas venue. The immersive horror play, inspired by the legend of Sweeney Todd, will star Las Vegas actress Amanda Guardado and is limited to an audience of just nineteen guests per performance.

Told as a chilling campfire tale, Empanada Loca follows Dolores, a woman living deep beneath Manhattan in an abandoned subway tunnel. As she recounts her life—selling weed with her boyfriend, returning to Washington Heights after thirteen years in prison, and reuniting with an old friend who offers her work beneath his empanada shop—her story spirals into a dark and bloody confession that sends her fleeing underground.

“Dolores has haunted us ever since we first produced Empanada Loca in 2021,” said director Troy Heard. “To exorcise her ghost, playwright Aaron Mark and I have conspired to create a very immersive and intimate production that admits only nineteen guests per performance. We're both excited to bring the audience right into her subterranean lair.”

The production design draws audiences through a downtown alley, into the imagined tunnels of New York City’s subway system, and straight into Dolores’s chamber. Heard describes the experience as “a literary haunted house for the audience who prefers a terror that crawls under their skin rather than jumps out of shadows—although there might be a touch of that as well.”

Empanada Loca runs October 5–21, with shows on Sundays at 5 p.m. and Mondays and Tuesdays at 7 p.m. at Majestic Repertory Theatre (1217 S. Main Street, Las Vegas). Tickets are $49.95 and are available at www.majesticrepertory.com.