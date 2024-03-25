Lee Brice To Play The Theater At Virgin Hotels Las Vegas For One-Night-Only Performance This May

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



GRAMMY-nominated country music star, and CMA and ACM Award winner, Lee Brice, will make his debut at The Theater at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas, part of Curio Collection by Hilton, with a one-night-only performance on Friday, May 17, 2024. Fans are guaranteed to be taken with stellar performances of his chart-topping hits like “Memory I Don't Mess With” and “Rumor” among others. Tickets go on sale Friday, March 29, 2024, at 10 a.m. PT on AXS.com.

With over 3.7 billion on-demand streams and over four billion spins on Pandora, the GRAMMY-nominated singer-songwriter continues to enjoy massive success as one of country music's biggest names. Brice is one of the most-played country artists of all time on Pandora, serving as the second country artist to receive the Pandora Billionaire plaque, and continues to add to notable accomplishments with his latest album, Hey World, being RIAA Certified certified Platinum. Having nine #1 radio singles under his belt, Brice has also lent his stunning songwriting capabilities to country music icons like Garth Brooks, Jason Aldean, Kenny Chesney, and others.

The Theater at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas offers an expansive VIP service including open bar packages, private expedited entry, dedicated hosts, merchandise delivery, custom swag, and access to luxury suites and VIP lounges to its guests for an unparalleled live entertainment experience. To learn more about the venue's VIP service or to book, please email TheTheaterVIP@aegpresents.com.

Las Vegas' country music fans are in for an unforgettable night with Lee Brice live in concert. For more information on this show or news from The Theater at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas, visit virginhotelslv.com. Virgin Hotels Las Vegas proudly offers complimentary self-parking.

About Lee Brice

When Curb Records recording artist, Lee Brice, isn't selling out arenas, writing and recording songs, or building new brands like American Born whiskey, you'll find the family man with his wife Sara, two young boys, and daughter. Meanwhile, with over 3.7 billion on-demand streams, and over 4 billion spins on Pandora, Brice continues to enjoy massive success at country radio, digital streaming services, and on the road. He has reached the #1 spot at Country Radio with Platinum-selling “Memory I Don't Mess With,” which consecutively follows three prior #1s: ASCAP's 2021 Country Song of the Year and 3x Platinum track “One of Them Girls,” “I Hope You're Happy Now” with Carly Pearce, and the 4x Platinum hit “Rumor,” which was nominated in the category Single of The Year at the 55th Annual ACM Awards. One of the most-played country artists of all time on Pandora, he was the second country artist behind Keith Urban to receive the Pandora Billionaire plaque. Lee is also a GRAMMY nominee, a CMA and ACM award winner, and he's taken nine radio singles to Number One: "A Woman Like You," "Hard to Love," "I Drive Your Truck," "I Don't Dance," "Drinking Class," “Rumor," “I Hope You're Happy Now," “One of Them Girls,” and “Memory I Don't Mess With.” Garth Brooks, Jason Aldean, Kenny Chesney and others have recorded his songs, and he's performed on numerous TV shows, including NBC's Today, ABC's The Bachelor, NBC's The Voice and FOX's Miss USA 2018. Lee performed as part of the Library of Congress Gershwin Prize for Popular Song honoring Garth Brooks, aired on PBS March of 2020. At the 54th Annual CMA Awards, Lee took home the prize for Musical Event of the Year for his song with Carly Pearce, "I Hope You're Happy Now." At the 56th ACM Awards, “I Hope You're Happy Now” won Single of the Year and Music Event of the Year, and Lee and Carly Pearce performed the song live. Lee's album, Hey World, has been certified Platinum and features several multi-Platinum selling hits. Lee kicked off 2024 with an intimate acoustic tour, the Me & My Guitar Tour, and is bringing fans brand new music this Spring with his latest single, "Drinking Buddies" with Nate Smith and Hailey Whitters.