Kelly Clarkson Adds New 2026 Dates to Las Vegas Residency

GRAMMY Award-winning global superstar Kelly Clarkson has announced additional 2026 performances of Kelly Clarkson: Studio Sessions - The Las Vegas Residency at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace for August 7, 8, 14, and 15, 2026. Tickets for the newly added performances will go on sale starting Nov. 7 at 10 a.m. PT here. All shows start at 8:00 pm.

Backed by her band and longtime collaborators, Clarkson performs songs that span her career, including chart-toppers like “Stronger,” “Since U Been Gone,” and “Breakaway” to new tracks like “Mine” and “Where Have You Been.”

Citi is the official card of Kelly Clarkson at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace. Citi cardmembers will have access to presale tickets beginning Tuesday, Nov. 4 at 10 a.m. PT until Thursday, Nov. 6 at 10 p.m. PT through the Citi Entertainment program. For complete presale details, visit here.

Fan club presale tickets will be available starting Wednesday, Nov. 5 at 10 a.m. PT. Caesars Rewards members, Caesars Entertainment’s loyalty program, and Live Nation and Ticketmaster customers will have access to a presale starting Thursday, Nov. 6 at 10 a.m. PT. All presales will end Thursday, Nov. 6 at 10 p.m. PT.

Residency Dates

November 2025: 7, 8, 14, 15

July 2026: 17, 18, 24, 25, 31

August 2026: 1, 7, 8, 14, 15

About Kelly Clarkson

Kelly Clarkson is a multi-talented artist with over 25 million albums and 50 million singles sold worldwide. Her award-winning daytime talk show, “The Kelly Clarkson Show,” now in its sixth season, has earned her multiple Emmy Awards, including wins for Outstanding Entertainment Talk Show Host and Outstanding Daytime Talk Series. Additionally, Kelly coached winning teams on “The Voice” in seasons 14, 15, 17, and 21.

Born in Texas, Kelly gained fame in 2002 as the winner of “American Idol.” She quickly became one of pop's top artists, and has topped each of Billboard’s pop, adult contemporary, country and dance charts.

Her extensive list of music accolades includes three Grammy Awards, four American Music Awards, three MTV Video Music Awards, one MTV Movie & TV Award, two Academy of Country Music Awards, two American Country Awards, and one Country Music Association Award.

Photo credit: Denise Truscello