IMMERSIVE VAN GOGH Las Vegas At The Shops At Crystals Announces Exhibit Extension Through January 2023

IMMERSIVE VAN GOGH, the critically-acclaimed art installation at The Shops at Crystals (adjacent to ARIA) in Las Vegas has announced that the exhibit has been extended at Lighthouse ArtSpace Las Vegas through January 2023. Tickets are on sale now at vangoghvegas.com.



In addition, Immersive Van Gogh is excited to celebrate PRIDE month with a special 50% discount on all tickets (using code: PRIDE50) through July 21, 2022.



Lighthouse Immersive and Foster Entertainment, the catalysts of the mesmerizing digital art space, debuted their worldwide sensation, Immersive Van Gogh, in the heart of Las Vegas for the first time in September 2021. The visually striking exhibition encourages guests to experience the awe-inspiring works of post-Impressionist artist Vincent van Gogh through 500,000 cubic feet of immersive projections, 60,600 frames of video and 90,000,000 pixels. Since its North American premiere in July 2020, more than 5 million tickets have been sold, making Immersive Van Gogh one of the most popular attractions currently in North America.



The Immersive Van Gogh team includes Creator Massimiliano Siccardi; Composer Luca Longobardi and Art Director Vittorio Guidotti, all of whom have created immersive art exhibits in Europe. In addition, David Korins, the award-winning designer of numerous Broadway hits including Hamilton and Dear Evan Hansen, has joined forces with the Italian creative team and will sculpt the Immersive Van Gogh public spaces. Korins is also making use of creative technology to create a series of illuminating, interactive and one-of-a-kind elements that offer ways to learn more about Vincent van Gogh, his life, his body of work and to take a deeper, more insightful look at how his work resonates with modern-day audiences.



This winning team has made Lighthouse ArtSpace Las Vegas one of the most impressive stagings to date, having already opened to tremendous acclaim in Toronto, Chicago, San Francisco, Los Angeles and New York.



Tickets for the exhibition, located at Lighthouse ArtSpace Las Vegas on Level 3 at The Shops at Crystals (adjacent to ARIA Resort & Casino) are on-sale now at vangoghvegas.com. Tickets range in price from $59.99 to $99.99 (+ taxes and fees). For tickets or more information about Immersive Van Gogh, visit vangoghvegas.com.