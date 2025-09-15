Feature: Saddle up for the 39th annual Black and White Party to benefit AFAN

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The legendary 39th annual Black & White Party to benefit Aid for AIDS of Nevada (AFAN) will ride into town, bringing it to KAOS Nightclub inside Palms Casino Resort on Sept. 20.

The Black & White Party, hosted by Fredric Godinez and Alexander Stabler (Fredric Alexander), will offer live entertainment, curated culinary experiences, interactive Western-themed activations, and photo opportunities. This event celebrates community, fashion, and advocacy, all under the Wild West theme, and guests are encouraged to wear black and white Western or cowboy attire to the party.

Entertainers scheduled to perform include

David Hernandez (American Idol)

Kyle Khou (American Idol)

Symone (RuPaul’s Drag Race)

Mirag Amuro (RuPaul’s Drag Race)

Chase Brown

Harrison Barnes

Keyska Diva (Queens of Phoenix)

Norman Llyaman (Miss Las Vegas PRIDE)

Quinton Lopez

Cast members from the following shows, including Chippendales, Fantasy, and Vegas! The Show will delight, along with dancers from the nightclubs Piranha and Gipsy. Las Vegas legends Penn & Teller are sponsors, and there might be some surprises in store.

The Black & White Party, a seamless indoor and outdoor event, returns to KAOS at Palms Casino featuring 73,000 square feet of luxurious space, a great sound system, and stages for all to enjoy. The Black & White Party has been held at the Palms Casino Resort in the past, incorporating its vibe and glamour throughout the 39 years.

Before the party, AFAN will host a VIP Welcome reception from 8 to 9 p.m. for VIP+ ticket holders, and the main event will be held at Palms SOAK Pool and KAOS Nightclub from 9 p.m. to midnight.

AFAN, founded in 1984, is the oldest and largest AIDS service organization in the state of Nevada. AFAN provides health expertise, support and advocacy for adults and children affected by HIV/AIDS in southern Nevada.

Over the years, AFAN has developed a range of programs that offer consistent and comprehensive assistance, including HIV testing, medical case management, medical transportation, housing support, medication referrals, food programs, prevention and education initiatives, and community outreach.

Its client service programs enhance the physical health and psychosocial well-being, promoting dignity and improving the overall quality of life for individuals affected by HIV/AIDS. For more information, visit afanlv.org and follow on Facebook, Instagram, and X (formerly Twitter).

Palms Casino Resort is making history as the first resort in Las Vegas fully owned and operated by a Native American Tribe. Palms is located just west of the center of the Las Vegas Strip off I-15 on Flamingo Road. For more information, visit Palms Casino Resort. Follow Palms on social media @Facebook, X (formerly Twitter), and Instagram.

AFAN’s 39th annual Black & White Party is presented in partnership with Clark County’s Love! Live! Undetectable Equals Untransmittable (U=U) campaign. For more information on U=U and local HIV/AIDS resources, visit uequalsulas.com.

The 39th annual AFAN’s Black & White Party 2025 will be held at Kaos Nightclub & Soak Pool at the Palms Casino Resort, 4321 W. Flamingo Road. The VIP party will be held 8 to 9 p.m. with general admission beginning at 9 p.m. The resort offers complimentary valet and self-parking.