Feature: RomCom QUEEN OF KNIVES to Premiere in Las Vegas at The Beverly Theater

Gene Pope, an independent filmmaker and producer, will debut his romantic comedy The Queen of Knives in several cities, with a screening at The Beverly Theater in Las Vegas on June 18.

After the screening, entertainment journalist Stacey Gualandi will moderate a chat with the audience and Gene, during which he will share valuable insights into the process of bringing this feature film from script to screen.

Queen of Knives, a follow-up to his film King of Knives, follows the Benetto family as they live independently in Brooklyn and shift their relationships with each other and the outside world.

“Sometimes in life, if you're going through a midlife crisis, you may experiment a little bit more than you should with sharp options. The main character, Frank, and his soon-to-be ex-wife and daughters are playing with too many knives, and something will happen. That's where the title comes from,” explains Gene.

The premise of Queen of Knives is deeply relatable. It showcases what happened after King of Knives, but it is not necessary to see the King of Knives to understand or appreciate the Queen of Knives. The movie stands on its own, with Frank in crisis because his life has changed so much since the first movie. He smokes a lot of cannabis and drinks during his waking hours. He's not a happy person and is obviously going through a crisis. This is a story that many can find relatable elements.

Their relationships continue to evolve as different generations navigate a changing world. Their journeys will bring them back to a significant dinner at their old home, with unexpected guests and unforeseen outcomes. As secrets are unveiled, the key question emerges: who are the true adults in this situation? This is a story that will engage the audience while infused with clever dialogue, humor, and drama. This romantic comedy combines relatability with a sense of hope, promising an entertaining and thought-provoking experience.

Lindsay Joy wrote Queen of Knives, based on Gene's story, and Jon Delgado directed the movie. The film features an ensemble cast that includes Golden Globe-nominated Mel Harris (Thirtysomething), Roxi Pope, Emily Bennet, Alexandra Renzo, and Robert Costanzo (Total Recall). Other cast members include Justin Sams, Tara Westwood, Barbara Tirrell, Neptune, Jay Russell, Carmen Lobue, Mollie Anne Lloyd, Arthur Langly, Zebedee Row, Robert Anthony Jones, Stephanie Rocio, and Christopher Laing. Queen of Knives was produced by Gene Pope, Jenn Gomez, and Joseph Stephans.

Filmed in Brooklyn, native New Yorker Gene's work is imbued with the city's vibrant energy and rich cultural tapestry. Through his storytelling, he offers a poignant reflection on the human experience, delving into themes of love, identity, acceptance, and connection. His latest endeavor promises to captivate audiences with its wit, charm, and heartfelt emotion, reigniting the timeless allure of the silver screen.

“Marvel Comics is great entertainment until you've seen the 10th one, and then now what? So, for me, I was trying to get back to a kind of story that has humor but, at the same time, was making a point about life. However, it wasn't something where you go away sad. It is more of a hopeful thing that says, ‘This is life, and things happen in life.’ Sometimes, they're great. Sometimes they're not so great. The funny thing is that sometimes it's quite humorous if you're watching how it happens,” says Gene.

The Las Vegas Premiere of Queen of Knives, followed by a discussion featuring Gene and entertainment journalist Stacey Gualandi, will be held at The Beverly Theater, 515 6th St., starting at 7 p.m. Click on the link for free tickets, and parking is available around the theater. For more info, visit queenofknivesthefilm.com. Follow on Facebook and Instagram.

The film is available on several streaming platforms, including Apple+ and Amazon Prime. Click here to view all platforms.

