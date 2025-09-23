Feature: RINGO STARR AND HIS ALL STARR BAND Return to the Venetian

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Ringo Starr and His All Starr Band, featuring Steve Lukather (stevelukather.com) Colin Hay, Hamish Stuart, Warren Ham, Buck Johnson (buckjohnson.com), and Gregg Bissonette, returns for a third year to The Venetian Resort Las Vegas from Sept. 24-27.

Ringo celebrates 36 years of touring with his All Starr Bands and everyone spoke with the media before kicking off the tour in Chicago.

"I love to tour. Well, nobody loves to tour. We have to tour to get the pleasure of playing for people. I just love playing live,” explained Ringo.

The other band members also play their hits as well as back up others.

“For us to be able to play with these legends and all their great, wonderful songs, it's a dream come true for me, and to share the stage and play for people who love Ringo and all the songs. It's more than just music, it's almost spiritual,” said Buck (keyboardist, backing vocalist, and acoustic guitar).

"It's not only legendary, but it's just great to play with all these guys, and actually to be a band and to play all of these songs that you loved and grew up with, and it's just a thrill. Every year, I'm as excited as when I first came in,” added Warren (saxophonist, singer, and multi-instrumentalist).

“This has been the best 13 years of my life, man. Thank you for having me. You started my musical life; it popped open when I saw you. All these years later, I get to be your friend, be a part of this with all these great cats. I love you, man, thank you for having me. Every day's a joy," answered Steve (guitarist, singer, songwriter, arranger, and record producer).

“I feel the same, it's just, you know, we are a band,” Ringo told the band members. “[It was a] group of guys who all were in their own bands, including me. You know, we got together. It worked. I love this band.”

“I'd have to say the respect that everyone comes to this band with for each other, and of course for Ringo and the great music, it's all about the great songs that Ringo pulls together,” said musical director Mark Rivera (saxophonist, multi-instrumentalist, singer, musical director, and corporate entertainment provider).

“If you would have told me in 1966, when I saw Ringo in Detroit, that I'd be playing five feet away from him since 2008, I would never have believed it, but one of the great things about this band, too, is that we do our own take on all these great songs that everybody has. We do it our way, which is super fun to do,” stated Gregg (rock drummer and vocalist).

Regarding their return to Las Vegas to play concerts, the band members shared their memories of the experience.

My first memory of Vegas was that it took about 15 or 20 minutes to get to the Strip from the airport in a cab. Now you walk out and you're on it, you know, it's very strange. The first time was 1975, and we got to pick our own opening nights after Average White Band had its first hit,” remembered Hamish (guitarist, bassist, singer, composer, and record producer). It's great. We've played Stardust, [and] it's amazing to see how Vegas has changed. It's so huge now, it's crazy.”

Gregg added, “My first time was 1982, playing a big convention for an auto industry thing. They brought all these Los Angeles musicians there, and I couldn't believe I was playing in Vegas, and now, to play at the Venetian with Ringo and the All-Star Band, you've got so many people from around the country [saying] ‘I'm coming to Vegas! I'm coming to Vegas!’ And we're there, and they come to us. What a great concept.”

“My first time was with Foreigner in 1981, and I remember it was hot as hell, and the high rollers got the best seats,” said Mark.

Ringo recalled his time when The Beatles played the Las Vegas Convention Center in 1964. “First time I played was in the ‘60s with the lads, and it was great.”

Ringo's country album, Look Up, with T Bone Burnett, was released in January and achieved his first No. 1 in the United Kingdom. The album also charted in the Top 10 on multiple Billboard charts. Additionally, Ringo made his Grand Ole Opry debut on February 21, as part of the Opry's 100th-anniversary celebration. Currently, Ringo and T Bone are working on a follow-up album.

Ringo has received nine Grammy Awards and has been inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame twice—first as a member of The Beatles and then as a solo artist. He has released 21 solo studio albums and five consecutive EPs from 2020 to 2024. In addition to his music career, Ringo has acted in over 15 films and was awarded an Academy Award as part of The Beatles for Best Original Song Score for the 1970 film Let It Be. He has also received an Emmy nomination for his acting work. In 2022, Ringo was honored with an honorary degree, Doctor of Music, from Berklee College of Music. Earlier in his career, he was inducted into the Musicians Hall of Fame and received the Joe Chambers Musicians Legacy Award.

Ringo Starr & His All Starr Band tickets can be purchased at any box office at The Venetian Resort, by calling 702.414.9000 or 866.641.7469, or online.

Photo credit Scott Robert Ritchie