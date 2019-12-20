Eagles Tribute Band Hotel California Will Play M Pavilion March 14

The original tribute to The Eagles, Hotel California, will bring the hits to M Resort Spa Casino for a special performance on Saturday, March 14, 2020 in the M Pavilion. Touring since 1986, Hotel California brings the music of The Eagles around the globe and has thrilled hundreds of thousands of Eagles fans. It won't take long to hear why legions of Eagles fans come back to see Hotel California time after time. The easygoing warmth that comes from the band exemplifies the Southern California sound of the 70s. Tickets for Hotel California, starting at $15, are on sale now and can be purchased by visiting MResort.com or ticketmaster.com.

When The Eagles stopped to catch their breath a few decades ago, having sold over 100 million records, won six Grammy's, and generated six #1 albums, Hotel California launched as the original tribute band and has toured relentlessly straight through to today. Setting the standard for world-class tribute productions, Hotel California has shared the stage with the likes of The Doobie Brothers, Lynyrd Skynyrd, Gretchen Wilson, REO Speedwagon, and many more. From Japan to Dubai, Toronto to Texas, Hotel California has boldly taken the tribute band where none had gone before and changed the collective mind of the industry about how great a "tribute" band could really be.

Doors will open at 7 p.m. on March 14 and the concert will begin at 8 p.m. For more information on M Resort Spa Casino's events and promotions and to purchase tickets for Hotel California starting at $15, plus applicable L.E.T. and facilities fees, please visit ticketmaster.com.





