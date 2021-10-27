Dustin Tavella, Jimmie Herrod and Lèa Kyle Join AMERICA'S GOT TALENT LAS VEGAS LIVE

Three of the hottest acts from the recently completed Season 16 of America's Got Talent television show are joining the all-star lineup of America's Got Talent Las Vegas LIVE at Luxor Hotel and Casino.

Season 16 winner Dustin Tavella, along with finalists Jimmie Herrod and Lèa Kyle, round out the cast of former AGT winners, finalists, runner-ups and fan favorite acts in this one-of-a-kind stage show spectacle.

Hosted by Season 12 finalist Preacher Lawson, America's Got Talent Las Vegas LIVE premieres Thursday, Nov. 4.

Tavella, AGT's newly crowned champion, lends his heartwarming magic to connect with people from all walks of life. Tavella draws inspiration for his innovative act from his own family and personal anecdotes, resulting in emotionally driven performances proven to win over America's heart.

Herrod, the musical virtuoso and awe-inspiring singer who earned a Golden Buzzer during the competition, is known for his impressive vocal range and expert skills. His notable resumé includes performing as a soloist with the Oregon Symphony showcase in 2018, earning a Master of Music in jazz studies and working with international electronic duo ODESZA.

Lèa Kyle, joining the cast at a later date, is the French illusionist who dazzled viewers across the globe with her astonishing quick-change performances, earning her a coveted Golden Buzzer.

Tavella, Herrod and Kyle join a diverse ensemble including:

Brandon Leake, Season 15 winner, sharing his riveting and moving spoken word talent during a special five-week appearance

Kodi Lee, the Season 14 winner who captured the hearts of America and the rest of the world with his sensational voice and emotional Golden Buzzer moment

Deadly Games, the world-renowned knife-throwing duo and semi-finalists that earned a Golden Buzzer and mesmerized viewers throughout Season 11 and again on America's Got Talent: The Champions with a combination of risk, artistry and flexibility

Duo Transcend, Season 13 performance artists specializing in viral, bold circus skills including aerial trapeze, diving and roller skating

The Clairvoyants, the world-famous mentalism duo and Season 11 finalists

The Silhouettes, the astounding shadow performance group that finished as first runner-up in Season 6 after winning a Golden Buzzer from America's Got Talent: The Champions in 2020

America's Got Talent Las Vegas LIVE will perform Wednesday - Sunday at 7 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. inside Luxor Theater. Tickets starting at $49, plus tax and applicable fees, are on sale now and can be purchased at mgmresorts.com, luxor.com and AGTVegasLive.com or by visiting any MGM Resorts International box office. An exclusive "America's Got Talent Las Vegas LIVE VIP Meet & Greet" package, starting at $159, features a meet and greet with select cast members, and more.

Tickets for the 2022 performances of America's Got Talent Las Vegas LIVE are scheduled to go on sale tomorrow, Thursday, Oct. 28 at 10 a.m. For more show and ticket information visit mgmresorts.com, luxor.com or AGTVegasLive.com.