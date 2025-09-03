Drum Tao, Samara Joy & Black Violin Set 2026 Reynolds Hall Dates

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Three exciting shows have been added to the calendar at The Smith Center: renowned Japanese ensemble Drum Tao and classical/hip-hop blenders Drum Tao, both returning to Reynolds Hall by popular demand, and fast-rising jazz star Samara Joy, making her Las Vegas debut.

Tickets for all three go on sale Friday, September 5 at 10 a.m. at TheSmithCenter.com.

Please note, ticket prices listed are all-inclusive of base ticket prices and all fees.

Drum Tao: The Best

Thursday, March 19, 2026

Tickets from $41

Direct from Japan, Drum Tao returns to North American in 2026 with an all-new show – “The Best.”

Renowned for powerful and athletic drumming, Drum Tao explodes onstage with a captivating performance full of flash and fire. The group’s newest show, The Best, blends traditional wadaiko (Japanese drums) with modern energy and theatrical flair.

Seen by 10 million spectators across the globe, Drum Tao shows feature vibrant costumes, dramatic synchronized drumming and movement with a variety of traditional Japanese instruments including flutes and harps alongside the massive taiko drums.

Chicago Tribune describes Drum Tao as, “Extraordinary talented percussion artists and seductive, alluring performers.” Edinburgh Evening News raves, “Undoubtedly one of the finest shows!”

Samara Joy

Saturday, April 11, 2026 at 7:30 p.m.

Tickets from $52

A native of the Bronx, Samara Joy became entranced by classic R&B as a child and cut her teeth as a singer in her church’s gospel choir. During her studies at SUNY Purchase, she won the 2019 Sarah Vaughan International Jazz Vocal Competition, which introduced her to the larger jazz scene as a rising star to watch. She was heard, by audiences and critics alike, as a masterful interpreter of jazz standards and a rightful heiress of the sound, technique and charisma that defined her jazz heroines, including Vaughan, Betty Carter, Abbey Lincoln and Carmen McRae.

Joy released her self-titled debut in 2021, followed a year later by Linger Awhile, her breakout Verve debut, of which Down Beat magazine said, “With this beautiful recording, a silky-voiced star is born.” The album earned her a Grammy for Best Jazz Vocal Album in addition to a headline-making win for Best New Artist. The 2023 EP A Joyful Holiday took home Grammys for Best Jazz Vocal Album and Best Jazz Performance.

The 2024 album, Portrait, which Joy co-produced with the veteran trumpeter/bandleader and multi-Grammy winner Brian Lynch, showcases the intimate, soulful chemistry she has developed with her touring band. Portrait also spotlights her burgeoning gifts as a lyricist, in ingenious arrangements that meld her thoughtful words with music by Charles Mingus, Sun Ra and her late mentor Barry Harris.

Black Violin: Full Circle Tour

Tuesday, April 14, 2026 at 7:30 p.m.

Tickets from $45

VIP packages available

Step into Black Violin’s Full Circle Tour, during which Grammy-nominated duo Wil Baptiste and Kev Marcus redefine the possibilities of music by merging classical depth with hip-hop’s pulse. Each powerful performance invites audiences to reflect on their own journeys, discovering that even as we evolve, we’re often drawn back to our roots with renewed purpose.

From high school orchestra classmates to groundbreaking artists, Black Violin’s path reflects resilience, creativity and the courage to challenge expectations. With their Black Violin Foundation reaching more than 100,000 students each year, they’re building a legacy that transcends the stage, inspiring a new generation to dream boldly.

Join them for an unforgettable night that celebrates growth, music and the beauty of coming full circle.

For more information and to purchase tickets, visit TheSmithCenter.com or call 702-749-2000. Box Office phone hours are Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. The Smith Center Box Office is open two hours prior to each performance.