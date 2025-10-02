 tracker
Delirious Comedy Club Expands To Two Rooms and Adds Family-Friendly Magic Show

Upcoming performers include Greg Vaccariello, Dan Gabriel, Vince Royale and more.

By: Oct. 02, 2025
Delirious Comedy Club Expands To Two Rooms and Adds Family-Friendly Magic Show Image
Delirious Comedy Club, the entertainment gem of Downtown Las Vegas and Silver Sevens Casino, has expanded to two showrooms-bringing even more laughter and magic to the Entertainment Capital of the World. 

With a rotating lineup of national touring comedians-including acts seen on The Tonight Show, Comedy Central, Netflix, and HBO-plus resident headliner Don Barnhart, every night promises something new. Barnhart himself rotates between both clubs, keeping fans guessing where they'll see him next. Special surprise guests and celebrities also drop in when they're in town, making each show a must-see event.

"In challenging times, laughter and wonder are the best medicine," says Don Barnhart. "At Delirious, we're proud to offer both - comedy for adults and magic for the whole family."

Upcoming Comedians

Delirious Comedy Club continues to bring powerhouse talent to the stage, with upcoming appearances by:

  • Greg Vaccariello
  • Dan Gabriel
  • Vince Royale
  • Pete George
  • Steven Briggs
  • Rudy Pavich
  • John Caponera
  • John Wing
  • Kristi McHugh
  • Rich Chassler
  • Sarah Halstead
  • Tommy Lama
  • Ron Feingold
  • Big Irish Jay Hollingsworth
  • Spiro Siavelis
  • Carlos Anthony
    ...and many more!

Two Locations. Double the Laughs. Double the Fun.

? Delirious Comedy Club - Downtown (Inside Hennessey's Tavern on Fremont Street)

  • Showtimes: Tuesday - Sunday at 7pm, plus Friday & Saturday at 9pm
  • Comedy Showcase: Tuesdays & Wednesdays feature The Best of Las Vegas, Special Surprise Guests, New Faces, and Nationally Touring Headliners
  • Perks: Full food & bar service inside the showroom, plus crazy drink prices that keep the good times rolling.

? Delirious Comedy Club - Silver Sevens Casino

  • Showtimes (Comedy): Thursday - Sunday at 7pm, plus Friday & Saturday at 9pm
  • Showtime (Magic): The House of Magic at 5pm, Thursday - Sunday
  • Magicians: Resident magician Michael DeSchalit with rotating guest magicians Chad Chesmark, Justin Rivera, and Joan Dukore
  • Perks: Insane drink prices and snacks available right in the showroom, free parking, and a full dinner menu before or after the show at City Café-located directly across from the showroom.



Videos