Delirious Comedy Club Expands To Two Rooms and Adds Family-Friendly Magic Show

Upcoming performers include Greg Vaccariello, Dan Gabriel, Vince Royale and more.
Delirious Comedy Club, the entertainment gem of Downtown Las Vegas and Silver Sevens Casino, has expanded to two showrooms-bringing even more laughter and magic to the Entertainment Capital of the World.
With a rotating lineup of national touring comedians-including acts seen on The Tonight Show, Comedy Central, Netflix, and HBO-plus resident headliner Don Barnhart, every night promises something new. Barnhart himself rotates between both clubs, keeping fans guessing where they'll see him next. Special surprise guests and celebrities also drop in when they're in town, making each show a must-see event.
"In challenging times, laughter and wonder are the best medicine," says Don Barnhart. "At Delirious, we're proud to offer both - comedy for adults and magic for the whole family."
Upcoming Comedians
Delirious Comedy Club continues to bring powerhouse talent to the stage, with upcoming appearances by:
Two Locations. Double the Laughs. Double the Fun.
? Delirious Comedy Club - Downtown (Inside Hennessey's Tavern on Fremont Street)
? Delirious Comedy Club - Silver Sevens Casino
Videos