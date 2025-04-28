Country Trio Midland to Perform at Red Rock Resort

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Double GRAMMY-nominated country trio Midland are bringing their modern honky-tonk, post-Urban Cowboy Country to the Sandbar Stage at Red Rock Resort on Saturday, September 13, 2025 at 8 p.m. Located poolside at Red Rock Resort, the Sandbar stage is the perfect destination for a concert experience under the stars. Tickets start at $57.50 plus taxes and fees and go on sale Friday, May 2, 2025 at 10 a.m.

Double Grammy® nominees Midland have sought to reintroduce the Western plains, Laurel Canyon-cum-Bakersfield and Lone Star juke joints to Country music since coming together at a friend’s wedding over common influences and the need for a return to this sort of post-Urban Cowboy Country.

For lead singer/guitarist Mark Wystrach, bassist/vocalist Cameron Duddy and lead guitarist/vocalist Jess Carson, the double platinum hit “Drinkin’ Problem” set the stage for their critically acclaimed On The Rocks and No. 1 Billboard Top Country Albums debut Let It Roll to unite classic country fans, hipsters and media including Entertainment Weekly, GQ, The Washington Post, Vogue, Esquire, Variety, Rolling Stone Country and NPR.

Based in Dripping Springs, Texas, the trio of songwriters who developed their sound at Tornillo, Texas’ storied Sonic Ranch have been building a following that’s sold-out the Houston Rodeo and Livestock Show, packed a multiple-night stand at Ft. Worth’s iconic Billy Bob’s and re-opened North Hollywood’s legendary Palomino Club for one night only. Bringing listeners a resurgence of their thick harmonies, sad melodies, tart lyrics, and steel guitar with their latest album The Last Resort: Greetings From (Big Machine Records) the retro Nuevo trio has grown from bar band to an in-demand headliner who has even put together their own cruise.

Tickets for Midland are $57.50 and $77.50 plus taxes and fees for standing room only. Tickets go on sale Friday, May 2, 2025 at 10 a.m. and can be purchased at any Station Casinos Reward Center or online by logging onto here or here. Guests under 21 years of age must be accompanied by an adult 21 years or older.

Comments

Win Two Tickets to The Great Gatsby